State to give look at 7 spots on limited PB school board

The Arkansas Board of Education will consider as soon as next month the appointment of seven people to serve on a limited authority governing board in the state-controlled Pine Bluff School District.

A total of 30 people have applied for the seven positions on the limited authority board that is scheduled to begin conducting business in early 2023, Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said Thursday.

Each of the zones attracted at least two applicants and as many as seven.

"I am encouraged by the level, quality, the heart of the applicants," Key said about his initial review of the applications.

A committee chaired by state Education Board Chairman Ouida Newton of Leola will meet next week to begin what will be several days of interviews of the applicants.

Others on the committee are John Hoy of the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education; Dan Jordan of the Arkansas School Boards Association; and Rev. Jesse Turner and Maddie Collins, both Pine Bluff residents.

The committee will ultimately make recommendations on possible limited authority board members to Key, who in turn will ask the state Education Board to finalize the appointments at the state board's December meeting.

Those recommended for Pine Bluff's limited authority board will have to participate in training by the Arkansas School Boards Association on how to be a school board member.

Key told the state Education Board that the limited authority board will be expected to hold monthly board meetings to review issues related to district operations and make recommendations to Key for final approval. Continuous embedded school board training will be part of those monthly meetings.

Once training is accomplished and progress is made, the right to make some decisions will be "turned over to the board with the goal of a full release of all authority," Key said. "There is no timeline for that because we want to see how the work progresses."

Key said that the authority to appoint and evaluate a superintendent for the district will remain with the education secretary until such time as full authority is given to the Pine Bluff board.

The Arkansas Board of Education on Sept. 13, 2018, voted to take control of the Pine Bluff district for fiscal distress -- spending practices that threatened to deplete or nearly deplete all of the district's revenue before the end of the 2018-19 school year.

The Education Board removed the locally elected Pine Bluff School Board and Key appointed a superintendent to work under his supervision. In November 2018, the Education Board placed the Pine Bluff district in Level 5, in need of intensive support for its academic achievement problems.

In the years since the state took control of the Pine Bluff system, the neighboring Dollarway School District -- also under state control -- was merged with the Pine Bluff district.