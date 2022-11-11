Sections
Super Quiz: Bodies of Water

Today at 1:31 a.m.

1. The smallest and shallowest of the world's five major oceans.

2. In what state is Walden Pond?

3. It is the southernmost, shallowest and smallest by volume of the Great Lakes.

4. Cologne, Rotterdam and Strasbourg are cities on this river.

5. The Cyclades are an island group in this sea.

6. This sea's deepest point is the Cayman Trough.

7. Its shores have the lowest land-based elevation on Earth.

8. This gulf is the northernmost arm of the Baltic Sea.

9. President Lyndon B. Johnson claimed that North Vietnam had attacked American destroyers in this gulf.

ANSWERS:

1. Arctic Ocean

2. Massachusetts

3. Lake Erie

4. Rhine River

5. Aegean Sea

6. Caribbean Sea

7. Dead Sea

8. Gulf of Bothnia

9. Gulf of Tonkin

