The nation in brief: Weather satellite blasts off to orbit

Weather satellite blasts off to orbit

LOS ANGELES — A satellite intended to improve weather forecasting and an experimental inflatable heat shield to protect spacecraft entering atmospheres were launched into space from California on Thursday.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite and the NASA test payload lifted off at 1:49 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Los Angeles.

Developed for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, JPSS-2 was placed into an orbit that circles the Earth from pole to pole, joining other satellites in a system designed to improve weather forecasting and climate monitoring.

NASA said there was no immediate data confirming deployment of the satellite’s electricity-producing solar array, but late in the day the space agency announced that it was fully extended.

“The operations team will continue to evaluate an earlier solar array deployment issue, but at this time, the satellite is healthy and operating as expected. The team has resumed normal activities for the JPSS-2 mission,” a NASA statement said.

The array has five panels that were collapsed in an accordion fold for launch. The fully deployed array would extend 30 feet.

After releasing the satellite, the rocket’s upper stage reignited to position the test payload for re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere and descent into the Pacific Ocean.

N.D. hunkers down for snowstorm

FARGO, N.D. — The first winter storm of the season to blow down from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph.

The system started with a round of freezing drizzle that made driving tricky in the Dakotas. It led to a chain-reaction crash that totaled a state trooper’s vehicle and closed Interstate 94 in eastern North Dakota for several hours Wednesday night and shut down I-29 on Thursday morning.

Both interstates have reopened but travel was expected to become nearly impossible in some stretches because of whiteout conditions, the National Weather Service said. Flight delays and cancellations were being posted at airports across the region.

Travel was hazardous throughout southern North Dakota by Thursday afternoon, when I-94 was closed from Dickinson in the west to Jamestown in the east, a distance of about 200 miles. The move was due to zero visibility, blowing snow and icy conditions. Officials also warned of impassable secondary roads.

Storm warnings were issued Thursday for western Montana, southwestern through northeastern South Dakota and northwestern Minnesota, but meteorologist Carl Jones said North Dakota was getting the worst of it.

Snow totals by late afternoon Thursday included about 13 inches in Bismarck, 16 inches in New Salem, 14 inches in Steele, 10 inches in Harvey and 9 inches in Williston.

The crash involving the North Dakota trooper’s vehicle happened about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-94 near Jamestown, the state Highway Patrol said. The officer had gotten out of a vehicle after seeing a semi jackknife on the road and the patrol car was struck by a passenger car. The trooper was not injured.

Suspect indicted in Pelosi attack

SAN FRANCISCO — A man in custody in last month’s attack on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was indicted this week by a federal grand jury on charges of assault and attempted kidnapping.

The charges against David DePape stemming from the Oct. 28 break-in at the Pelosis’ San Francisco home are the same as but supersede those in the federal complaint that was filed Oct. 31.

DePape, 42, of the San Francisco suburb of Richmond, was indicted on federal charges including assault upon an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties. A second charge alleges he attempted to kidnap a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties.

The first charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison and the second a maximum of 20 years.

Food poisoning sickens 16, kills one

A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said this week.

Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illnesses date back to April last year with the most recent report on Sept. 29, the agency said.

Many reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters where investigators detected listeria in open packages of sliced meats and in the environment. The bacteria was found at two NetCost Market locations in New York, but health officials said that’s not likely the only source of the listeria outbreak because some sick people didn’t shop at the store.

Those sickened were from New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey and California. The death was reported in Maryland, the CDC said.

Eleven of those who fell ill are of Eastern European background or speak Russian, and investigators are trying to figure out why.