Three teens charged as adults in connection with Rogers robbery involving vaping device

ROGERS -- A teenager agreed to meet someone to sell a vaping device but instead was met by three people armed with a gun, machete and hammer, according to court documents.

Three teenagers -- Miguel Navarro-Carasco, 16; Osiel Camacho, 16; and Josue Oseguera, 17 -- were arrested in connection with aggravated robbery. Prosecutors have filed formal charges against them as adults.

Rogers police responded to a call at 10:52 p.m. Nov. 4 concerning someone being robbed at the intersection of South 23rd Street and West Pine Street, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police learned a teenager had received a vaping device from someone at school and posted it on Instagram to sell, according to the affidavit.

He arrived at the meeting place, and a person armed with a gun demanded he give him the device, according to the affidavit. He said a second person came toward the car and pointed a machete at him, and a third person had a hammer, according to the affidavit.

The teen said the three took the device, $46, a cellphone and backpack, according to the affidavit.

The suspect with the gun told him to drive away and he heard a gunshot as he was leaving the scene, according to the affidavit.

Police were able to track the cellphone and went to a residence on South 24th Street, according to the affidavit.

Police found a backpack, Chromebook and machete in a shed; police also recovered the vaping device and cash, according to the affidavit.

The three were arrested at the scene, according to the affidavit. They are each being held on $100,000 bonds in the Benton County Jail.