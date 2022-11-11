Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Elections Voter Guide Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Three teens charged as adults in connection with Rogers robbery involving vaping device

by Tracy Neal | Today at 1:01 a.m.

ROGERS -- A teenager agreed to meet someone to sell a vaping device but instead was met by three people armed with a gun, machete and hammer, according to court documents.

Three teenagers -- Miguel Navarro-Carasco, 16; Osiel Camacho, 16; and Josue Oseguera, 17 -- were arrested in connection with aggravated robbery. Prosecutors have filed formal charges against them as adults.

Rogers police responded to a call at 10:52 p.m. Nov. 4 concerning someone being robbed at the intersection of South 23rd Street and West Pine Street, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police learned a teenager had received a vaping device from someone at school and posted it on Instagram to sell, according to the affidavit.

He arrived at the meeting place, and a person armed with a gun demanded he give him the device, according to the affidavit. He said a second person came toward the car and pointed a machete at him, and a third person had a hammer, according to the affidavit.

The teen said the three took the device, $46, a cellphone and backpack, according to the affidavit.

The suspect with the gun told him to drive away and he heard a gunshot as he was leaving the scene, according to the affidavit.

Police were able to track the cellphone and went to a residence on South 24th Street, according to the affidavit.

Police found a backpack, Chromebook and machete in a shed; police also recovered the vaping device and cash, according to the affidavit.

The three were arrested at the scene, according to the affidavit. They are each being held on $100,000 bonds in the Benton County Jail.

Print Headline: Teens charged as adults with aggravated robbery

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT