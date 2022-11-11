Transfer QB fuels LSU’s push on ‘O’

FAYETTEVILLE -- A change of venue from the desert to the bayou has done LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels a load of good.

Daniels has transformed his game from a sub-par showing in 2021 to Heisman Trophy candidacy in a nine-game span heading into Saturday's 11 a.m. Battle for the Golden Boot against the University of Arkansas.

The Tigers (7-2, 5-1 SEC) have taken the driver's seat in the race for the SEC West title following last week's 32-31 overtime win against Alabama, in large part due to Daniels' dual-threat prowess.

The 6-3, 200-pounder has 1,994 passing yards on 69.8% completions, with 14 touchdowns and 1 interception, and 619 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as the Tigers' top rusher.

"Jayden Daniels, he does a great job at keeping the play alive," Arkansas safety Simeon Blair said. "He's a very great, mobile quarterback. He's one of the best ones we've played this year."

Arkansas defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols said discipline is the key in trying to contain Daniels.

"I know we have to be very disciplined and play good, sound defense, especially up front," he said. "They run a lot of zone reads and stuff like that, and they implement their quarterback into their run game a lot, so we have to be disciplined in our gaps, not get too impatient and pop into somebody else's gap."

Daniels' remarkable improvement has been one of the stories of the year in college football. The California native threw 10 interceptions and 10 touchdown passes for Arizona State during an 8-5 season in 2021.

Playing for first-year Coach Brian Kelly at LSU, Daniels first beat out Myles Brennan and Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job, then went to work on sharpening his statistical output as one of the nation's best run-and-pass quarterbacks.

Daniels will face the Razorbacks with a 14-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio, best in the SEC.

He's the only primary starting quarterback in the SEC with one interception or fewer and he has the second-best interception to passes thrown rate in the country with the one pick versus 268 pass attempts.

The top rate in the nation belongs to USC's Caleb Williams, who has thrown 316 passes with only one interception.

Arkansas' KJ Jefferson was in the same conversation as of last week, when he had one interception on 185 pass attempts. He now has three interceptions in 222 throws.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has raved about Daniels' passing, speed and escapability all week.

"We certainly are aware of his talent," Pittman said. "And a lot of times even people have numbers assigned to him and miss him. So he's very, very talented."

Pittman noted Daniels' numbers have come largely against teams with talented defenses.

"The thing about it is they've played good teams, good coordinators and they've schemed up some nice plays and they have him dead to rights and don't touch him, and he goes for a long run or a touchdown or what have you," he said. "I think he's always been a really outstanding runner, but I think it's his throw game. And his receivers, one-on-one, they'll catch the ball now."

Daniels has a batch of pass catchers with talent, led by Malik Nabers, Kayson Boutte and Jaray Jenkins, and their potential continues to grow.

Tight end Mason Taylor, the son of former NFL standout Jason Taylor, has six catches for 80 yards and his first pair of touchdowns in the last two games, victories over Ole Miss and Alabama. Taylor also caught the game-winning two-point conversion from Daniels on a sprint-out pass in overtime last week.

"They're big and they'll go up and catch a contested ball," Pittman said of the pass catchers. "But I think probably overall, I think [Daniels'] knowledge of the offense seems ... he seems to be playing more confidently and his passing has really been on point."

Daniels leads the team in rushing, but Josh Williams has been coming on with 236 yards in the last three games, while John Emery Jr., and Armoni Goodwin are also solid options behind an offensive line that has been gathering strength all season.

Daniels will be going after a secondary that has been impacted by injuries and player movement all season, including the loss of nickel back Myles Slusher this week due to suspension. Freshman Quincey McAdoo is likely to take significant reps at cornerback along with former LSU standout Dwight McGlothern, who entered the transfer portal last winter.

The Razorbacks have allowed 302.1 passing yards per game, the third-highest total in the country, and opponents are completing 61.1% of their passes on the Hogs.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom will have to cook up some kind of scheme to slow the Tigers.

"Going over the defensive game plan starting on Sunday night with Barry and his crew all the way through this morning's meeting with the defense, I feel very, very confident in our game plan," Pittman said on Wednesday. "But to me, Daniels is the difference in their offense, and it's not just running the ball. He's an exceptional passer.

"He's got three really, really good receivers. Counting the tight end, four. They throw [to] the back out a lot, five. They're very talented, but everything starts with him and their O-line's playing better, so they're giving him a lot of time to throw the football."

Saturday’s game

ARKANSAS VS. NO. 10 LSU

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS LSU 7-2, 5-1 SEC; Arkansas 5-4, 2-3

TV ESPN

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

LINE LSU by 3 1/2