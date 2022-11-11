Twitter losing top security, privacy officers

Three of Twitter's top privacy and security officials said they're leaving the company, heightening concerns about its ability to keep the social platform secure and comply with regulatory rules.

Lea Kissner, Twitter Inc.'s former chief information security officer, resigned effective Thursday. Damien Kieran, the chief privacy officer, and Marianne Fogarty, chief compliance officer, also resigned from the company Wednesday night, according to an internal message reviewed by Bloomberg News.

"I've made the hard decision to leave Twitter," Kissner wrote Thursday in a tweet. "I've had the opportunity to work with amazing people, and I'm so proud of the privacy, security, and IT teams and the work we've done."

Kieran and Kissner didn't respond to requests for comment. Twitter also didn't respond. Fogarty couldn't immediately be reached; her LinkedIn account had disabled all communications.

The departures came about a week after Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, announced sweeping firings at the company -- laying off half its staff before asking some to return -- and hours after Twitter began providing a verification badge to users who paid the company a monthly $8 fee.

Kissner, who previously held roles at Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, took over the job of chief information security officer in January 2022. Promotion to the top information security job came after Peiter Zatko, also known as Mudge, left the role after a little more than one year of working at the company.

Twitter is currently bound by a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission that regulates how the company handles user data. In July, Zatko filed an 84-page whistleblower complaint with multiple U.S. government agencies, alleging that the company had violated the terms of its agreement with the FTC.

Zatko also said the security lapses at Twitter were so grave that they threatened national security.

"All of this is extremely dangerous for our users," a Twitter employee said in a Slack message viewed by Bloomberg. The employee's identity is not known to Bloomberg.

"Also, given that the FTC can (and will!) fine Twitter BILLIONS of dollars pursuant to the FTC Consent Order, extremely detrimental to Twitter's longevity as a platform. Our users deserve so much better than this," the person wrote.

In a statement, the FTC said it was tracking recent developments at Twitter with "deep concern." The agency added that no CEO nor company is "above the law," and companies must follow consent decrees.