UAPB men’s capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

RECORDS UAPB 1-1; Oklahoma 0-1

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET ESPN Plus, uapblionsroar.com

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;OKLAHOMA

79.5;Points for;51.0

64.0;Points against;52.0

0.5;Rebound margin;3.0

5.5;Turnover margin;-9.0

42.1;FG pct.;37.2

36.7;3-pt pct.;26.3

60.0;FT pct.;70.0

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Chris Grene, 6-8, Sr.;8.5;4.5

F A.C. Curry, 6-5, Jr.;7.0;6.5

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Soph.;8.5;10.0

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;21.5;4.5

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.;11.5;3.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (8-25 in second season at UAPB and overall)

OKLAHOMA

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Grant Sherfield, 6-2, Sr.;14.0;5.0

G C.J. Noland, 6-2, So.;1.0;5.0

F Jacob Graves, 6-9, Sr.;11.0;5.0

F Jalen Hill, 6-6, Sr.;0.0;1.0

C Tanner Groves, 6-10, Sr.;11.0;9.0

COACH Porter Moser (19-17 in second season at Oklahoma and 312-259 in 18 seasons overall)

CHALK TALK Oklahoma is coming off a home loss Monday when Ashdown native Lamar Wilkerson drilled a three-pointer with four seconds left to lift Sam Houston State to a 52-51 victory. ... UAPB pulled away in the second half to beat Champion Christian 87-55 on Wednesday in an exhibition game. ... The Sooners will face two more teams from the Natural State this year. Oklahoma will play Arkansas on Dec. 10 in Tulsa and the University of Central Arkansas on Dec. 17 in Norman, Okla. ... Kylen Milton has a team-high 16 assists on the season for the Golden Lions. ... UAPB will play at Mississippi State, at Kent State, at Cleveland State and at Nebraska in its next four games before returning home on Nov. 22 to face Crowley's Ridge.

-- Erick Taylor