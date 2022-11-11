Verser draws opponents’ attention

ROGERS — Opponents focus on Rogers receiver Mabry Verser.

In the big picture, that’s just fine with the junior.

“It’s kind of more motivating for me to come out there and see them planning for me,” Verser said of those assigned to stop him. “I never really feel like this guy is going to beat me or this guy is going to take me down. I’m not thinking about him beating me or anything. I’m thinking about how I can do my best and get through him.” Verser’s best helped the Mounties to an 8-2 record and a three-way tie for second (5-2) in the 7A-West. Rogers opens the playoffs by hosting Fort Smith Northside at 7 p.m. today at David Gates Stadium. The Mounties are 5-0 at home.

The 6-4, 200-pound Verser tops team totals in catches (48), receiving yards (662) and touchdowns (6). He averages 13.8 yards per reception.

“He does a great job using his body,” Mounties Coach Chad Harbison said. “He’s got a really big catch radius. He can go get the ball. He’s a tough matchup guy. A lot of his catches, we caught people playing one-on-one. If we get people playing one-on-one, he’s usually going to get a ball thrown his way. Let’s take a shot.” Verser tried other sports before choosing football.

“I’ve done a lot of different stuff,” Verser said. “Soccer for awhile. When I was young, I played flag football and always got in trouble for tackling the people across from me.” Verser still uses those tackling skills because he also sees action at safety.

Verser said size is his biggest strength, and he learned to grow into his body.

“I was always a big kid,” Verser said. “I was kind of a little awkward coming out of middle school and stuff. But I’ve been using my size. I just realized if I can go to my teammates, work hard and make bonds, we can really do good things. I’ve had the same teammates since rec ball. I’ve been playing with the same dudes. It’s been really fun to see us develop. I think it’s been good for me to play with the same people.They have trust in me.” Harbison noticed Verser’s potential in the ninth grade.

“You could tell he was going to be a good-sized kid that could run,” Harbison said. “We could see him coming.” The Mounties enter the postseason having won two straight games, while scoring 104 points in the process. The season highlight — so far — was a 29-28 victory over Fayetteville in September, Verser said.

“I think Fayetteville has to stand out,” Verser said. “We had five turnovers in that game, and we still came out with the win. That kind of showed us where this program is going — in the right direction. We battled back. We believed in our team.” When it comes to college and recruiting, Verser is taking his time.

“I’m kind of going through Coach Harb,” Verser said. “I’m really just taking it slow and see what happens after this junior year, being excited for senior year and see what comes.” What comes next for Rogers is a 4-6 Northside squad from the 7A-Central. Don’t let that record deceive you, Harbison said. The Grizzlies have struggled, but they rolled past Little Rock Southwest 41-14 last week.

“We know that they’re a very talented team that can be very explosive at times,” Harbison said.

“They’ve got a couple of guys that can really run. We’re going to have to be really good at what we do on both sides of the ball.”