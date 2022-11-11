Veterans Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the Veterans Day holiday today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: Today’s routes will run Saturday.

Little Rock Recycling: Today’s routes will run Saturday.

Maumelle: Today’s routes will run Monday. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday’s routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Today’s routes will run Monday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: North of the river: Today’s routes will run Saturday.

South of the river: Today’s routes will run Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed today.

Jacksonville: Offices closed today.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices closed today.

Little Rock: Offices closed today.

Maumelle: Offices closed today.

North Little Rock: Offices closed today.

Sherwood: Offices closed today.

Wrightsville: Offices closed today.

Pulaski County: Offices closed today.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed today.

State: Offices closed today.

Federal: Offices closed today.

State Capitol: The state Capitol offices and all state buildings will be closed today.

Little Rock 311 services: Offices are closed today.

POST OFFICE

Offices are closed today. Deliveries will not be made, and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: All branches will be closed today.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Library closed.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open regular hours.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville/North Pulaski: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: Regular schedule.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Pulaski County Special: Regular schedule.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices will remain open and bus routes will run today.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Office closed today.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of Veterans Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.