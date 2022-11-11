Veterans Day events to be held across Arkansas

Ceremonies will be held across Arkansas today for Veterans Day, including activities at MacArthur Park in Little Rock, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Cabot and a songwriter's retreat in Jonesboro.

At the state's Veterans Day ceremony at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History grounds, Little Rock Central High School students who have been working on their Veterans History Project will collect stories from veterans. The goal is to preserve and make accessible the personal accounts of these veterans so that future generations may hear directly from actual war veterans and better understand the realities of war.

The governor's chief of staff, Alison Williams, will speak at the state's Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Williams, the daughter of a veteran, has worked for the Transportation Security Administration, where she was based in Stuttgart, Germany, as the agency's representative to the U.S. Africa Command.

Some of the staff of the Veterans Affairs Regional Office will be available after the ceremony to answer questions about the PACT Act and file claims. The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances. PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics.

Organizers have set up other booths available to veterans who attend the ceremony.

The North Little Rock High School choirs are scheduled to perform.

The State Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at the historic parade field behind the museum and is open to the public.

The ceremony is also available via Facebook live-steam by going to Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the second floor of the museum. Seating is limited on the second floor.

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History is at 503 E. 9th St. in Little Rock.

In Cabot, Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post #71 will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 163 Mount Carmel Road, in Cabot. It is open to the public.

This year, the feature attraction is "The Wall That Heals" exhibit. "The Wall That Heals" is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall that is in Washington D.C.

Col. (Ret.) Mike Ross, an Iraq War veteran and founder of the Veterans Villages of America, will be the featured guest speaker, along with a performance of the Cabot High School Junior ROTC.

American Legion Commander Jim Troiola will also speak.

On Veterans Day 1996, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund unveiled the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. The replica -- which is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point -- is a traveling exhibit that goes all over the country. Visitors can experience the wall rising above them as they walk toward the apex, a key feature of the design of the actual wall in the nation's capital. Like the original memorial, "The Wall That Heals" is erected in a chevron shape and visitors can do name rubbings of individual service members.

The replica wall is constructed of avonite, a synthetic granite, with 140 numbered panels that are supported by an aluminum frame.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will honor veterans and military families from 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at its 2801 S. University Ave. campus.

UALR Chancellor Christina Drale will provide the keynote address before the playing of the National Anthem. The Military Student Success Center will provide vouchers (while supplies last) for a food truck festival to military and veteran attendees.

In Jonesboro, a special program will provide a creative outlet for veterans. Two entities -- The Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home and Southern Tenant Farmers Museum -- will host a Veterans Songwriting Retreat tonight and Saturday in collaboration with Freedom Sings.

Songwriters who will be on hand to work with military veterans include Erin Enderlin, Wood Newton, Don Tucker, Gregg Shively and Paul Tull. This is a free opportunity for veterans to take part in an artistic activity.

Veterans who are interested can contact Penny Toombs, director of the Boyhood Home and Tenant Farmers Museum sites, at ptoombs@astate.edu. Space is limited and by reservation only. A waiting list will be available when capacity is reached, Toombs said.

Live performances by the songwriters start at 7 p.m. today and at 7 p.m. Saturday at Native Brew Works, 515 S. Gee St., in Jonesboro. The events are free and open to the public.