Wall Street soars in 2-year best

Wall Street blasted off Thursday to soar to its best day in more than two years as exhilaration swept through markets after a report showed inflation in the United States eased last month by more than expected.

The S&P 500 surged 5.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped roughly 1,200 points and the Nasdaq composite packed what could be a year's worth of gains into one day by roaring 7.4% higher.

Prices jumped for everything from metals to European stocks as investors took the data as a sign that the worst of high inflation may finally be over, although analysts cautioned it's still premature to declare victory. Even Bitcoin rose to claw back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused by the crypto industry's latest crisis of confidence.

Some of the most dramatic action Thursday was in the bond market, where Treasury yields tumbled sharply as investors pared bets for how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in raising interest rates to control inflation. Such increases have been the main reason for Wall Street's struggles this year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other loans, fell to 3.82% from 4.15%. It's a dramatic move for the bond market, and the yield was on track for its biggest daily drop since 2009, according to Tradeweb.

The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.32% from 4.62% and was on pace for its sharpest fall since 2008.

All of the action Thursday stemmed from a Labor Department report showing that inflation slowed in October for a fourth straight month since hitting a peak of 9.1% in June. The Thursday reading of 7.7% was better than the 8% economists had expected.

Perhaps more importantly, inflation also slowed more than expected after ignoring the effects of volatile food and energy prices.

"The month-on-month rate of inflation is much more informative," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. "On that measure, inflation is still high, but not scary high."

Slower inflation could help steer the Fed off its aggressive path of rate increases. The central bank has already raised its key rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from virtually zero in March.

By raising rates, the Fed is intentionally trying to slow the economy and jobs market in hopes of undercutting inflation, which hit a four-decade high in June. The risks are that rate increases can create a recession if the Fed goes too far and that higher rates drag down prices for stocks and other investments.

Higher rates have particularly hit high-growth tech stocks, cryptocurrencies and other investments seen as the riskiest or most expensive. But tech stocks were some of the most buoyant forces Thursday on Wall Street after the inflation report. Apple Inc. rose 8.9%, Microsoft Corp. climbed 8.2% and Amazon.com Inc. soared 12.2%.

The Nasdaq composite, which is full of tech-oriented stocks, soared to its best day since March 2020, when Wall Street was in the midst of its frenzied recovery from the crash caused by the coronavirus. The broader S&P 500, which sits at the heart of many 401(k) accounts, had its best day since April 2020.

The S&P 500 climbed 207.80 points to 3,956.37. The Dow gained 1,201.43 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715.37, and the Nasdaq shot up 760.98 points, or 7.4%, to 11,114.15.

Slower inflation could get the Fed to downshift the size of its rate increases at its next policy meeting in December, after it pushed through four straight substantial three-quarter-point increases.

While Thursday's report on inflation was encouraging, analysts still cautioned that the Fed's campaign against high inflation is likely far from over. Inflation data has also given false hope before, only to reaccelerate again.

"The Fed was adamant that it won't hit the brakes on rate hikes until inflation slows, and while the market's rally indicates investors may see light at the end of the tunnel, it will get one more reading before its decision next month," said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office.

"Remember that even as we see a slowdown, prices remain elevated and have a long way to go before normalizing," Loewengart said.

Information for this article was contributed by Joe McDonald, Matt Ott and Tom Krisher of The Associated Press.