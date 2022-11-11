What Filmland gets right … and a little wrong

In 2015 the Little Rock Film Festival (LRFF) closed its doors, leading to what I call the "Dark Ages of Arkansas Film." The void swallowed all local productions. For the majority of local filmmakers the LRFF was their end goal. It was a chance to project their skills and talents on the big screen, in front of their friends, family and colleagues. It gave them a chance to check out a variety of different features, and to network among themselves as well as with the visiting artists. It was the largest and most important piece in the heart of Arkansas' local film scene. And suddenly it was gone, with nothing to take its place, until ...

Arkansas natives and award-winning filmmakers Jeff Nichols ("Loving," "Shotgun Stories") and Kathryn Tucker ("Antiquities") founded the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) in attempt to fill the artistic void and help drag the local film scene out of the Dark Ages. This past week, the ACS hosted its fifth annual "Filmland" event, which consisted of five days of movies, workshops, celebrities and parties. It was an exciting yet exhausting week, filled with an array of highlights and a few low lights, as is the case with all film festivals.

Unlike the LRFF, Filmland takes a completely different approach to their event. Inspired by Ebertfest, the late, great film critic Roger Ebert's film festival in Illinois, the focus is on "quality over quantity." This year only eight features screened, plus a few blocks of shorts and an entire virtual program. Almost every screening was accompanied by an in-depth Q&A segment focusing on the different technical and thematic aspects of the films.

THE LINEUP

One of the best things about Filmland this year was its lineup. The festival started off with what was billed as a "sneak preview" night with two movies that have not had their wide releases yet; "Empire of Light" and "Nanny." "Light," the new Sam Mendes ("American Beauty") flick, is a nostalgic period piece about the happenings of an '80s theater in an English coastal town. It looks at themes of gender, race, mental illness and oppression. While thematically it's a bit all over the place, it's beautifully shot by cinematographer Roger Deakins.

"Nanny" was probably my favorite film of the festival, a horror movie that delves into the trauma of an African immigrant trying to save enough money to bring her son to the States by watching after the young child of a very odd, rich white family. It's a very nontraditional horror movie that reminded me a lot of the 1966 film "Black Girl," which covers a lot of the same scenarios and themes.

Other notable films that screened over the weekend consisted of Rockhill Studio's locally produced "House of Darkness," which is writer/director Neil LaBute's ("In the Company of Men") very unique take on the Dracula story. Protagonist Justin Long finds himself in an ominous castle with three mysterious sisters, lead by Kate Bosworth. Elegance Bratton's "The Inspection" also screened, which is a quaint film about a young gay, Black man who, after being rejected by his mother, finds himself joining the Marines where he has to overcome prejudice and basic training.

It's been inspiring to watch Bratton's career blossom recently, ever since he released his award-winning documentary "Pier Kids," which I caught at the True/False Film Fest a few years ago. But the best received movie of the festival must have been "The 'Vous," a documentary about the famous Memphis barbecue joint, Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous that was directed by onetime Little Rock Film Festival executive director Jack Lofton and Jeff Dailey. It was amazing to see a documentary pull in a full house at 3 p.m. on a Friday. But then again, Arkansans do love their sauce-drenched meats. The fact that Filmland had such a diverse and inclusive lineup this year made me quite pleased as an audience member.

Other than the high-quality films, the Arkansas Cinema Society makes sure to create a vast social environment at the festival. In between the movies and the workshops, the sponsor's lounge was constantly full with mingling crowds slowly getting inebriated on mixed drinks and oversaturated rum cake. I was introduced to several people over the weekend, there's no telling how many business cards I handed out. I even ran into David Arquette ("Scream"), as well as legendary cinematographer Mark Irwin ("The Fly"). In many ways Filmland is just as much of a social event as it is a cinematic one. I just wish I would have seen more local filmmakers there.

SOME ISSUES

And that leads me into the issues I had with this year's festival. Now, I have heard several complaints about this festival over the years, and the ACS has done a good job of addressing some of those dissatisfactions. The big one being price, but this year the prices for screenings were fairly reasonable as there were multiple events that cost less than $20. Another concern some people have had is the relatively small number of local shorts that screened.

The Arkansas Cinema Society has done a really good job lately of promoting local feature films like "New West" and "Ghosts of the Ozarks," and this year, Filmland had a record number of local shorts. But the way they were scheduled struck me as a bit odd. All the shorts were pushed to Sunday, and a good chunk of them only screened online. This gave the impression the shorts were more of an afterthought in their programming. I would like to have seen the local films more entwined throughout the entire weekend, instead of being isolated unto themselves. But I also understand that scheduling an event like this can be a bit tricky, and there could have been elements unbeknownst to me that could have factored into their decision making.

Another thing that was missing was the presence of film students. At the Little Rock Film Festival, there were always undergrads from UCA's film program running around taking pictures and running social media for the festival. We have a handful of film and media programs in the state, but the only time I saw students last weekend was during the shorts block on Sunday. I was talking to one UCA grad student in the sponsor's lounge, and he said that a lot of the undergrads didn't even know Filmland was going on. That just feels weird and unacceptable to me; it would be a beneficial if students had a chance to network with industry professionals.

As this is only the fifth year for Filmland, it's still going through some growing pains and finding its footing as to what role it plays in the local film community. Some local filmmakers have pre-conceived ideas as to what Filmland should be, and I think we all need to take a step back and think about what it could be, especially with the right amount of gumption and support. It keeps making strides forward, and it still has some work to do, and I'm sure in time it will find its own unique identity.

It might not fill that artistic void left by the Little Rock Film Festival completely, but maybe -- just maybe -- it will save us from going back to those Dark Ages.