Windstream gaining as private company





Privately held Windstream Holdings Inc. sketched an outline of third-quarter earnings Thursday, reporting revenue at $4.3 billion as the Little Rock company's consumer broadband service and other offerings continue to grow.

A limited earnings snapshot was provided publicly while the communications company, which is owned primarily by Elliott Management Corp., provided a more thorough report to capital-structure holders and other institutional buyers. As a private company, Windstream is under no federal obligations to report its financial performance to the public.

"Windstream delivered solid results in the third quarter," Tony Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Windstream, said in a statement Thursday.

The communications company reported it connected about 33,000 new homes and businesses to its 1 gigabit broadband service from the second quarter and added more than 100,000 customers year-over-year. Revenue for the consumer service increased 3% year-over-year.

Windstream's enterprise business, which provides high-level strategic communications and cloud-based service to larger customers, increased revenues by 13% through the first nine months of the year and noted strategic revenues now comprise 28% of total enterprise service revenue.

"We continue to see strong demand for our strategic services, including fiber broadband for consumers; programmable networks and secure cloud-based unified communications for large enterprises, and high-capacity optical solutions for content providers and hyperscalers," Thomas said. "That's the best indication we are focused on the right products for our customers."

Windstream emerged from bankruptcy two years ago as a private company owned by its creditors, primarily Elliott Management, a New York hedge fund, which said at the time it acquired Windstream to broaden the fund's equity-investment holdings.

The bankruptcy restructuring helped Windstream build a robust capital position, reducing the company's debt by more than $4 billion, or approximately two-thirds. Windstream gained access to about $2 billion in new capital to enhance its product offerings. The company said one of its primary focuses would be to expand 1 gigabit service to homes and businesses.

Thursday's report indicates continued momentum toward that goal. Windstream said it added 64,000 new fiber-to-the-home locations in the quarter and the company noted it has more than 1.3 million locations with access to the service. The provider said it is on pace to reach its goal of covering 28% of the homes in the 18 states it serves by the end of the year.



