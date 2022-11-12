3A boys capsules





EARLY SEASON SUPER SIX

1. Dumas

2. Osceola

3. Bergman

4. Manila

5. Episcopal Collegiate

6. LISA Academy North

ON THE BRINK McGehee, Elkins, Rose Bud, Rivercrest

TOP TEAMS AT A GLANCE

1. Dumas

COACH Larry Harris

CONFERENCE 3A-8

2021-22 RECORD 28-4

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 2

TOP RETURNERS Tommy Reddick (6-2, Jr.), Mike Reddick (6-1, Sr.), Joseph Jones (6-1, Jr.)

MARQUEE TESTS No. 17 at Bryant, Nov. 18 at Bergman, Nov. 19 Farmington, Feb. 7 at McGehee

NOTEWORTHY Size is about the only thing missing in abundance for Harris' Bobcats. Other than that, they've got just about everything else they'll need to make another run at a state title. ... Dumas has the majority of their starting five back and plenty of scoring options, starting with the Reddick brothers (including sophomore Billy Reddick). ... There's no shortage of big games on this team's schedule either.

2. Osceola

COACH Bryanth Basemore

CONFERENCE 3A-3

2021-22 RECORD 28-4

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1

TOP RETURNERS Richard High (6-2, Jr.), Jerry Long (6-0, Sr.), Tony McNeal (6-2, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 at Blytheville, Dec. 1 at Fayetteville, Jan. 17 vs. Manila, Feb. 7 at Rivercrest

NOTEWORTHY Hard to discount the defending champs despite them losing Daylen Love and Anthony Harris. ... Basemore is a Hughes native so he's very familiar with northeast Arkansas. He'll have the Seminoles ready to go from the outset. ... High and Long will be the twosome that'll drive Osceola's success. Both will continue to thrive under their first-year coach.

3. Bergman

COACH Bo Martin

CONFERENCE 3A-1

2021-22 RECORD 30-8

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS Walker Patton (5-10, Sr.), Kaden Ponder (6-4, Jr.), Brayden Oleson (6-3, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 18 vs. Dumas, Nov. 22 vs. McGehee, Dec. 17 vs. Manila, Feb. 7 at Valley Springs

NOTEWORTHY A pretty good amount of firepower is back for the Panthers, who lost their final two games last season. ... Patton was an all-Arkansas guard as a junior when averaged more than 25 points. ... Panthers have brutal upcoming stretch where they'll face fellow 3A contenders No. 1 Dumas, Jessieville, McGehee, Riverview, Elkins and No. 4 Manila.

4. Manila

COACH Lee Wimberley

CONFERENCE 3A-3

2021-22 RECORD 22-10

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS Luke Kirk (6-1, Jr.), Brayden Nunnally (6-5, Sr.), Rex Farmer (6-6, So.)

MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 1 El Dorado, Dec. 17 at Bergman, Jan. 17 at Osceola, Feb. 10 vs. Osceola

NOTEWORTHY A Lions team that was already formidable received a big boost when Jaron Burrow transferred in from Buffalo Island Central where he was an all-stater. ... Nunnally has the frame of a college player and more times than not, will play like one for the Lions. ... This particular team will be able to put up points with no issues.

5. Episcopal Collegiate

COACH Brandon Friedel

CONFERENCE 3A-6

2021-22 RECORD 22-9

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 6

TOP RETURNERS G Kellen Robinson (6-1, So.), Elijah Mason (6-0, Jr.), Keeton Dassinger (6-4, Sr.), Grant Gary (6-1, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 29 vs. Mayflower, Dec. 13 vs. LISA Academy North, Dec. 16 at Rose Bud,

NOTEWORTHY Any team with Robinson on it will have a chance to win in bunches. ... Wildcats are still fairly young, but they've played quite a bit of basketball together. ... Dassinger may be the key to their post game. The senior is sneaky good and has the ability to step outside if need be.

6. LISA Academy North

COACH Chris Horton

CONFERENCE 3A-6

2021-22 RECORD 19-12

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS Jordan Jasper (6-2, Sr.), Makale Guy (6-4, Jr.), Marcus Blue (6-5, Sr.), Nick Rodriguez (6-1, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 9 vs. Harding Academy, Dec. 13 at Episcopal Collegiate, Jan. 27 at Rose Bud

NOTEWORTHY Moving up a class and loaded with athleticism, the Jaguars will be one of the more entertaining teams in 3A this season. ... Games against Episcopal Collegiate and Rose Bud are sure to be barnburners. ... As many as four guys are capable of posting 20-point games.





Osceola’s Jerry Long (right) was the Class 3A boys state tournament MVP last season. The senior returns for the defending Class 3A state champion Seminoles. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)





