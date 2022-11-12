3A girls capsules





EARLY SEASON SUPER SIX

1. Bergman

2. Lamar

3. Salem

4. Mayflower

5. Valley Springs

6. Melbourne

ON THE BRINK Harding Academy, Tuckerman, Manila

TOP TEAMS AT A GLANCE

1. Bergman

COACH James Halitzka

CONFERENCE 3A-1

2021-22 RECORD 43-0

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1

TOP RETURNERS Maddi Holt (5-7, Sr.), Ruby Trammell (5-9, Jr.), Madeline Moon (5-11, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 2 vs. Melbourne, Jan. 13 vs. Valley Springs, Feb. 7 at Valley Springs

NOTEWORTHY Bergman won't have all of its stars from last season, namely Kara Ponder and Abby Hodges. But the Lady Panthers do have Holt, one of the best in the class. ... Haliltza's team was rarely challenged in 2021-22 while ripping off a perfect 43-0 mark. ... As usual, rival Valley Springs won't be an easy out within the conference.

2. Lamar

COACH Brandon Schluterman

CONFERENCE 3A-5

2021-22 RECORD 31-3

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 2

TOP RETURNERS Kori Sanders (5-4, So.), Shae Taylor (5-6, Sr.), Morgan Cochran (5-5, Sr.), Karley Williams (5-8, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 17 vs. Booneville, Jan. 3 at Wonderview, Jan. 17 vs. Mayflower, Feb. 9 at Mayflower

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Warriors remained mostly intact from last season when they lost to No. 1 Bergman in the finals. ... Sanders had an impressive season en route to earning a spot on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman team. ... The two regular-season games against Mayflower will be battles.

3. Salem

COACH Josh Bateman

CONFERENCE 3A-2

2021-22 RECORD 22-9

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 3 (in 2A)

TOP RETURNERS Chelsea Hamilton (5-6, Sr.), Marleigh Sellars (5-8, Jr.), Greenly Hall (6-0, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 19 at Bigelow, Dec. 16 at Melbourne, Jan. 10 at Tuckerman, Jan. 27 vs. Tuckerman

NOTEWORTHY Salem joins old-friend Melbourne in slipping up from 2A to 3A. Both will challenge immediately. ... Many of these players are battle-tested, particularly Sellars and a Delta State pledge in Hamilton. ... The Lady Greyhounds may be a little deeper than last year because of the experience they have returning.

4. Mayflower

COACH Coty Storms

CONFERENCE 3A-5

2021-22 RECORD 19-9

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 6

TOP RETURNERS Kiki Williamson (6-0, Jr.), Riley Whittington (5-8, Jr.), Hailey Francis (5-4, Jr.), Ella York (5-5, Jr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 29 at Episcopal Collegiate, Jan. 3 at Valley Springs, Jan. 17 at Lamar, Feb. 9 vs. Lamar

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Eagles may have the best collection of juniors on one team in the class. ... Storms regularly gets the most out of his teams, and that trend should continue with another lengthy postseason run. ... Both Williamson and Whittington were all-state players last season. An argument can be made that Francis could've gotten a nod as well.

5. Valley Springs

COACH Ryan Johnson

CONFERENCE 3A-1

2021-22 RECORD 27-12

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 4

TOP RETURNERS Macy Willis (5-6, So.), Tayla Trammell (5-11, So.), Camie Moore (5-8, Jr.), Savannah Ketchum (6-2, Jr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 at North Little Rock, Nov. 18 vs. Farmington, Jan. 13 at Bergman, Feb. 7 vs. Bergman

NOTEWORTHY Johnson's team has become a long-time fixture atop the classification's rankings, and it's expected to be that way this season. ... Gone are Cayley Patrick and Halle Miller, two who signed to play college basketball, but Willis, Trammell and the rest are still in town. ... The Lady Tigers weren't shy about playing some of the state's best in out-of-conference play.

6. Melbourne

COACH Eric Teague

CONFERENCE 3A-2

2021-22 RECORD 34-0

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1 (in 2A)

TOP RETURNERS Kaylee Love (5-11, Sr.), Halle Skidmore (5-5, Sr.), Ashtyn Kimble (5-6, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 at Vilonia, Nov. 29 vs. Mammoth Spring, Dec. 2 at Bergman, Dec. 16 Salem, Jan. 30 at Tuckerman

NOTEWORTHY No matter who's on the roster, no one should doubt Melbourne as long as Teague is at the controls. ... The Lady Bearkatz will have to find an able replacement for Kenley McCarn, but that may be a collective approach. ... Melbourne, which hasn't lost a game since 2020, is in line to be much better as the season goes on that what it will be at the start.





Lamar’s Kori Sanders (right) was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman team last year as a freshman. The Lady Warriors finished 31-3 in 2021-22 and lost to Bergman in the Class 3A state championship game. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)





