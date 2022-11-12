ARKADELPHIA 49, CLINTON 21

ARKADELPHIA — Donovan Whitten completed 10 of 12 pass attempts for 155 yards and 4 touchdowns to extend Arkadelphia’s (9-0) undefeated season and earn a first-round playoff victory against Clinton (7-4).

Kyle Reed provided a potent punch for the Badgers on the ground by running 3 times for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns. Reed also caught two passes for 21 yards and a touchdown. DeAngelo Buckley carried nine times for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Evan Bailey, a wide receiver, caught 3 passes for 64 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Badgers.