Fort Smith, 1908: "Well I'm in Fort Smith, and still in the rain." This card mailed to Little Rock shows the handsome cut stone St. John's Episcopal Church at 215 North Sixth St. Because of a shortage of funds it took several years to complete the church, with construction finishing in 1902. The church stands today, 120 years after its completion.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203