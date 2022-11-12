Arkansas squads capture regional cross country titles

The University of Arkansas men's and women's teams each won the NCAA South Central Region cross country meets Friday at the Dale Watts Course in College Station, Texas.

The No. 22 Arkansas men were led by individual champion sophomore Patrick Kiprop who covered the 10,000-meter course in 30 minutes, 4.9 seconds.

Kiprop claimed the 22nd individual title by a Razorback and the first since 2014 when Stanley Kebenei won the event.

The Razorbacks totaled 49 points for the team title off a 1-3-4-16-25 finish as Texas placed second with 55 points from a 2-5-12-13-23 effort.

The finish gave the Razorbacks their 11th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Championship field. They finished fourth in the past two NCAA meets.

The 23rd-ranked Arkansas women got an individual win from junior Isabel Van Camp who led the Razorbacks to their 11th consecutive team title. Van Camp covered the 6,000 meters in 20:01.9.

All six Razorbacks finished among the top 25 to earn All-Region honors. Arkansas' team finish included places 1-4-11-12-21 for a score of 49 points.

Van Camp claimed the 14th individual title by a Razorback in the South Central Region and the first since Taylor Werner in 2019.

It will be the 12th consecutive appearance for Arkansas in the NCAA Championship field, and the 25th time to advance to the national championship meet for the Razorbacks since their first appearance in 1982.

Arkansas State junior Jaybe Shufelberger finished sixth overall in the women's race, posting a career-best time of 20:35.7, which qualified her for next Saturday's NCAA Championship in Stillwater, Okla.

Shufelberger, a Kansas State transfer, became only the second ASU woman to qualify for the national meet, joining Kristina Aubert, who did so in 2012 and 2013.

ASU's women placed seventh as a team while the men finished fourth. Jacob Pyeatt led the men, finishing 14th in 31:12.3.

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock finished 25th on the women's side of things with the Trojan men finishing 21st, both among fields of 27 teams. Matilda Horton was the lone UALR woman in the top 100, finishing 81st with a time of 22:29.1, while Zach McPhee slipped into the men's top 30 at 31:45.6.

Central Arkansas finished just behind the Trojans in the women's race, taking 26th place led by sophomore Ali Nachtigal -- she finished 114th in 23:15.3. The Bears fared better among the men, ending in 16th. Julian Haessner was the top UCA individual with a time of 31:49.5, good for 32nd place.