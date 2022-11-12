ASU men at LSU
WHEN 5 p.m. Central
WHERE Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge
RECORDS ASU 1-0; LSU 1-0
SERIES LSU leads 2-1
RADIO 107.9, KFIN-FM, in Jonesboro
INTERNET SEC Network-Plus, ESPN-Plus
Probable starting lineups
ASU
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;6.0;2.0
F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;14.0;5.0
G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;16.0;3.0
F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;9.0;8.0
G Caleb London, 6-4, R-Fr.;5.0;2.0
COACH Mike Balado (70-80 in sixth season at ASU and overall)
LSU
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Adam Miller, 6-3, So;18.0;3.0
F K.J. Williams, 6-10, Sr.;13.0;14.0
G Justice Hill, 6-0, Sr.;13.0;4.0
F Mwani Wilkinson, 6-5, Jr.;9.0;1.0
F Jalen Reed, 6-10, Fr.;3.0;3.0
COACH Matt McMahon (1-0 in first season at LSU, 155-67 in eighth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;LSU
86.0;Points for;74.0
55.0;Points against;63.0
+13.0;Rebound margin;+7.0
+6.0;Turnover margin;+1.0
56.3;FG pct.;42.1
47.6;3-pt. pct.;38.1
40.0;FT pct.;69.2
CHALK TALK These teams have not met since Dec. 18, 1990 when the Tigers won 98-74. ... LSU's Justice Hill, who followed Coach Matt McMahon and transferred from Murray State, was the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in football and a three-time all-state honoree in basketball at Little Rock Christian. ... ASU has not beaten an SEC opponent since Dec. 2014. ... The Red Wolves have lost seven straight road openers, also dating back to Dec. 2014.
-- Mitchell Gladstone