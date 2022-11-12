ASU men at LSU

WHEN 5 p.m. Central

WHERE Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge

RECORDS ASU 1-0; LSU 1-0

SERIES LSU leads 2-1

RADIO 107.9, KFIN-FM, in Jonesboro

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus, ESPN-Plus

Probable starting lineups

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;6.0;2.0

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;14.0;5.0

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;16.0;3.0

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;9.0;8.0

G Caleb London, 6-4, R-Fr.;5.0;2.0

COACH Mike Balado (70-80 in sixth season at ASU and overall)

LSU

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Adam Miller, 6-3, So;18.0;3.0

F K.J. Williams, 6-10, Sr.;13.0;14.0

G Justice Hill, 6-0, Sr.;13.0;4.0

F Mwani Wilkinson, 6-5, Jr.;9.0;1.0

F Jalen Reed, 6-10, Fr.;3.0;3.0

COACH Matt McMahon (1-0 in first season at LSU, 155-67 in eighth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;LSU

86.0;Points for;74.0

55.0;Points against;63.0

+13.0;Rebound margin;+7.0

+6.0;Turnover margin;+1.0

56.3;FG pct.;42.1

47.6;3-pt. pct.;38.1

40.0;FT pct.;69.2

CHALK TALK These teams have not met since Dec. 18, 1990 when the Tigers won 98-74. ... LSU's Justice Hill, who followed Coach Matt McMahon and transferred from Murray State, was the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in football and a three-time all-state honoree in basketball at Little Rock Christian. ... ASU has not beaten an SEC opponent since Dec. 2014. ... The Red Wolves have lost seven straight road openers, also dating back to Dec. 2014.

-- Mitchell Gladstone