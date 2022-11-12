Back for the Boot

FAYETTEVILLE -- The last time the Arkansas Razorbacks claimed the Golden Boot Trophy at home they were the clear aggressor while facing an out-of-its element LSU team in freezing rain on a frigid day.

The 2014 Razorbacks, perhaps inspired by a message from former University of Arkansas linebacker David Bazzel, the creator of the Golden Boot, sprinted greedily across the field to seize the trophy from the LSU sideline as fans streamed on to the Reynolds Razorback Stadium turf to celebrate a 17-0 domination of the No. 17 Tigers.

A similar setup to that game eight years ago presents itself today, though Arkansas is in possession of the roughly 175-pound trophy after its 16-13 overtime win last year in Baton Rouge. The No. 7 Tigers (7-2, 5-1) are 3 1/2-point favorites in pursuit of the SEC West title, while Arkansas (5-4, 2-3), which has lost two games by two points, is near the bottom of the standings and battling to get bowl eligible.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was the Hogs' offensive line coach for the upset and field storming on Nov. 15, 2014, which spawned some legendary photos and videos capturing the moment.

"A team like LSU with the logo of LSU, I think they may have been ranked still that day," Pittman said. "It was a very, very exciting feeling. You had to get the heck out of the way because our team was flying over there to the Boot.

"But you coach for a lot of reasons. One of them is seeing the faces and the excitement on the kids. A big reason, and it certainly was there that night. There's that big picture of them holding that Boot, and that was a big deal. It was down in our office in this building for a long, long time."

The temperatures for today's 11 a.m. kickoff will be similar to the 2014 game but without the precipitation. The forecast calls for clear skies and a temperature around 37 degrees at kickoff, warming into the low 40s by game's end.

LSU Coach Brian Kelly, whose team is coming off a 32-31 overtime upset of Alabama last week, laid a pre-emptive strike against weather worries for his club, which has a path to the College Football Playoff and can clinch a tie for the SEC West today.

"January, February, March we did not train indoors," Kelly said. "We trained outdoors. So weather is not going to be a factor. We've been outside in 50 degree, 40 degree weather."

Since a 40-13 home loss to Tennessee on Oct. 8, LSU has charged to the top of the SEC West with wins over Florida, No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama behind an improving defense and dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Tigers, who are bowl bound for a 23rd consecutive season, are averaging 40.7 points per game in that span.

"They're just playing well as a team, playing inspired, well-coached, and therefore that's why they beat some really good teams over the last three weeks," Pittman said.

The status of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson will be of paramount interest. He played through a bruised clavicle last week and was off his game in the early going of a 21-19 upset loss to Liberty.

Though Jefferson has practiced some this week, he has been sore and Malik Hornsby has taken a strong amount of reps with the first unit as he did last week.

Pittman spoke on Wednesday as if Jefferson's availability will be a game-time decision.

Additionally, both teams have two defensive players that were on the other team's roster last season. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern and end Landon Jackson have been productive starters for the Razorbacks. Safeties Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha, key veterans in the LSU secondary, will return to Razorback Stadium for the first time since the Hogs dispatched Missouri 34-17 in last year's regular season finale.

Pittman, whose team would probably be ranked if not for a pair of two-point losses -- 23-21 vs. Texas A&M and 21-19 to Liberty -- has talked to his team about various inspirations against LSU.

"We have the Boot. We'd like to keep it," he said. "We've got a lot of things. They're atop the West. It'd be nice to go out there and have a really good game."

"I think we understand the significance of playing LSU at home and what a win could mean to our program. ... We're reiterating that every day about what's at stake. Sometimes you feel like, well, you're not going to win the West and there's nothing at stake. Well, yeah, your pride's at stake. Playing in front of the state of Arkansas is at stake. Winning is at stake, bowls are at stake. There's a lot of things. And, number one is playing hard and playing for yourself and your teammates and pride. I feel that this week."

Pittman said he's brought up several moments in Golden Boot Trophy, including one of the most meaningful wins in the Razorbacks' SEC history: A 50-48 triple overtime at No. 1 LSU in the 2007 finale, Houston Nutt's last game at Arkansas.

"We actually talked about the 2007 game of just staying in a ballgame, staying in a ballgame, because that's what they did in '07," Pittman said. "They took the lead, they came back, they took the lead, LSU came back. Just staying in the game, keep fighting, and that particular year we found a way to win it in triple overtime."

Many thought Kelly would be a fish out of water moving from his coaching roots in the upper Midwest to the Deep South. After a season-opening loss to Florida State, the Tigers were largely written off, but they've built steam.

Kelly's Tigers have claimed one trophy game this year -- a 45-20 win over Ole Miss in the Magnolia Bowl -- but this will be his first Golden Boot showdown.

He has embraced the tradition of the series, which LSU leads by a commanding 42-23-2 count. And he's also shown he can gear his team's up for late chargers.

Kelly's teams at Notre Dame and LSU have won their last 17 games in November, dating to 2018, largely in dominating fashion. His teams have outscored opponents 646-274 during that stretch for an average margin of 38-16.

After collecting a school-record four trophy game wins last year, Arkansas has lost its only such game this season in the Southwest Classic against Texas A&M.

"You know how much this game means to the state and the fans and everybody," tight end Trey Knox said. "It's just a different level of preparation. Playing for a trophy is always big. ... So, we're just going to try and keep the Boot here."

Senior safety Simeon Blair said the LSU game consistently goes down to the wire.

"It's always been a tough game that has always been close and comes down to the fourth quarter," Blair said. "So being able to check off another name on our list for this season because that's a trophy game and the Boot is very important to Arkansas. So, we really want to bring that trophy back for another year for the state."

Since the Golden Boot's creation in 1996, LSU hold a 17-9 edge in the series, including four sets of back-to-back wins and two streaks of at least four consecutive wins. Arkansas has posted back-to-back wins just twice, in 2007-08 and 2014-15 so today's game presents an opportunity for a third.

"No matter the record of either team, it's always a good, hard-fought game," Arkansas defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols said. "I just think that this right here is a win we have to get because we're trying to finish this season off strong.

"When things don't go the way you want to go and haven't been going the way you want it to go, you have to dig deep and find why you're playing. It's about pride. I think this would be a really good win."