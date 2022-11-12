Be the one to stop suicide, vets told





Military veterans and their families gathered Friday for a Veterans Day service in Cabot, where a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial -- the wall bearing the names of those killed fighting in Vietnam -- was on display and the leader of the American Legion urged veterans to "be the one" to intervene with comrades at risk of committing suicide.

The traveling wall, called "The Wall That Heals," is a three-quarter scale portable replica of the black granite monument in Washington, D.C. It bears the names of more than 58,000 killed between 1959 and 1975 and travels the country during the year from the spring until Veterans Day.

The wall will be up and open to the public at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Cabot until Sunday as part of its last stop in 2022. It is the first time, Arkansas American Legion spokesman Ken Dover said, that the wall has ever been in Arkansas on Veterans Day.

The display offers a way for veterans of the war to experience the memorial without traveling to the nation's capital, said American Legion Commander Jim Troiola.

"A replica Vietnam memorial equally belongs in places like Cabot," Troiola said. "This is the heartland. You shouldn't have to travel to Washington to see such a memorial."

Arkansan Fred Campbell, who served in Vietnam from June 1968 to June 1969, described his first time seeing the full-size wall in the capital as a deeply humbling experience.

"If a person's never seen that wall, this wall will bring back a lot of memories. It's a beautiful wall," Campbell said, looking out on the field where the traveling wall had been put up.

Campbell was assigned to Bravo Company in the 1st Battalion of the 508th Infantry Regiment, part of the 82nd Airborne Division. Parts of the division were rushed from the U.S. to Vietnam after the surprise attacks that came to be known as the Tet Offensive, launched at the end of January 1968.

When Campbell, then a 20-year-old staff sergeant, arrived in-country, he was placed in charge of an infantry platoon in Vietnam's highlands, he said. Staff sergeants typically lead squads or sometimes assist a lieutenant in leading platoons, but because of the lack of officers, Campbell and many like him took on the role.

His platoon, usually numbering 40 or 50 men, was only 18 strong, and the other platoons in the company faced the same shortage of men, he said.

"Unfortunate things happen, you know," Campbell said. "I was lucky I didn't lose anybody while I was platoon sergeant."

Campbell said he's still trying to reunite with Christie Buck, a lieutenant he served with in Vietnam. Most men only knew each other by last names or nicknames. For example, although Campbell and his platoon radioman were practically attached at the hip during his tour, Campbell only knew him by his last name, Murphy, and has not heard from him since the war.

Even though it's been more than 50 years since Campbell was in Vietnam, he said that sometimes it feels like he's still there when certain memories spring to mind. When he returned to the states, he said he didn't have to deal with the anti-war sentiment some of his comrades faced.

"The only bad thing that happened to me when I came home is that they parked the plane close to where the demonstrators were," Campbell recalled with a smile.

"Life's been good to me," he said.

Another Arkansan, John Steer, then 18, arrived in Vietnam about a year before Campbell with a different unit of paratroopers, he said.

Steer served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade and lost his right arm below the elbow during fierce fighting with Alpha Company, in the 2nd Battalion of the 503rd Infantry Regiment, against the North Vietnamese Army in November of 1967.

He initially worked with the unit's mortars, but thought it was unfair that the mortarmen were taking less casualties than the regular infantrymen, so he wanted to be on the front lines.

"Most guys didn't want to get in the foxhole with me. They thought I was a little nuts," Steer said. "And I guess I was."

In addition, Steer said he frequently walked point -- front man in the column, closest to the enemy.

"I pulled a lot of point, and really that's pretty safe if you don't get hit," Steer said.

Once, Steer came across an explosive charge -- a booby trap left by the enemy to kill American soldiers -- ahead of him in the trees.

"I'm dead, they're gonna pick up pieces of me in these trees as far as you can see," Steer recalls thinking.

But, the explosive didn't go off, and was safely removed and disposed of by the men. Steer credits his survival with his faith in God, he said.

"God was with me all through Vietnam," Steer said. "There's so many times I should have been killed but wasn't. It's unbelievable."

During the fighting at a location known as Hill 875, many men in Steer's unit were killed or injured, and he was found lying under dead bodies two days after he was first hit, he said. Nobody expected him to survive long enough to make it back to the field hospital, and nobody at the field hospital expected him to survive the first surgeries.

But Steer did survive, and made it to a hospital in Japan, where doctors thought he would lose his leg as well as his arm. Steer proved them wrong, too, finally making it back to the U.S. after about nine months in that Japan hospital. He was awarded the Silver Star for his actions during the battle.

Today, he gets around with an electric wheelchair, which didn't stop him from seeing the portable wall or speaking with other veterans and their families. One of his grandsons was by his side.

Troiola on Friday spoke to a crowd containing veterans of many ages, ranging from 98-year-old Donald Gohman, of Cabot, who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, to those who served in America's more recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He challenged them to take action and take care of their fellow veterans who face suicide and other threats at a higher rate than the general public.

In 2020, for example, the suicide rate among veterans was 31.7 per 100,000 people, compared with 16.1 per 100,000 among nonveterans, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report released in September.

On average, 16 veterans died by suicide a day in 2020, the VA's report showed, after peaking in 2018 at around 18 per day. Some veteran advocates, including the nonprofit America's Warrior Partnership, think that number is an undercount, maybe a gross one.

Also during the Friday ceremony, retired Col. Mike Ross, an Iraq War veteran who started the veteran aid organization Veterans Villages of America, talked about the importance of supporting veterans in need of medical and physchological help who have been let down by the VA.

Thursday was the 247th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Marine Corps, but Ross was at the funeral of a Marine veteran who died by suicide, he said.

"What we're doing is not working," Ross said.

Ross talked about speaking to politicians for help, but said they usually promise more than they provide, so his organization tries to provide veterans concrete help -- housing, food, jobs, mental health help. He's asked the governor for money to help build transitional housing for veterans on his property, and worked to get the Arkansas Department of Corrections to give veterans imprisoned for nonviolent crimes more options for rehabilitation through veteran aid groups like his.

Meaningful intervention with a veteran doesn't have to be drastic, Troiola said. It can be as simple as starting a conversation with them and asking them earnestly how they're doing.

"Think of the impact that each one us could have if we all pledged to be the one to stop a veteran from taking his or her life," Troiola said. "Collectively, we can save thousands."





