Bella Vista man gets prison time in manslaughter case related to 2021 crash into Siloam Springs school





BENTONVILLE -- A Bella Vista man was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a woman's death in a car crash.

Tyler Mathews, 33, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and battery. Janette McKinney, Mathews' attorney, reached the plea deal with Zach Morton, deputy prosecutor. Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Mathews' guilty plea.

The plea related to a vehicle crash into Siloam Springs Intermediate School on Feb. 28, 2021. Natalia Wiggins, 25, of Bella Vista was a passenger in the car; she died about a week later from injuries she suffered in the crash, according to court documents.

Desa Watkins, another passenger who was 18 at the time, was injured, according to court documents.

Mathews was accused of recklessly driving his car into the school, causing Wiggins' death and injuring Watkins, according to court documents.

Mathews was driving a 1999 Honda Accord, traveling west on West Cheri Whitlock Parkway, when the car left the road, crossed a lawn and struck the east side of the school's gym, according to court documents. The vehicle was estimated to be traveling 70 to 80 mph.

Wiggins was riding in the front passenger seat of the car, according to court documents.

Fire Department personnel had to remove Mathews from the car.

Watkins read a victim impact statement. She said her life was almost taken because of someone else's decisions and she spent days in an intensive care unit with a broken jaw, a collapsed and punctured lung, a shattered spleen and large lacerations over her scalp.

She described how difficult her life has been since the crash.

"I want you to know, Tyler, that I forgive you, not for what has happened, but I forgive you, yourself as a person, so I can have peace within myself mentally and emotionally, so I can move forward with my life," Watkins said.

Morton read a victim impact statement from Sharon Gayle, Wiggins' mother. She said her family has changed and they now have to manage life without her daughter.

"It has been almost two years, and I miss her more and more," Morton said, reading Gayle's statement. "All I have are pictures of her and our memories. Time, that is all I have to heal and forgiveness is all in time."



