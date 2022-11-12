CLASS 4A

BENTON HARMONY GROVE 35, BALD KNOB 0

BENTON -- Scoring 28 points before halftime en route to a shutout, Benton Harmony Grove coasted into the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs at Red Parker Field.

Five different players scored for the Cardinals -- Evan Jackson, Irvin Guerrero, Peyton Potter and Luke McCormick all logged rushing touchdowns for Benton Harmony Grove (10-1) while Hagan Tyler hauled in a 10-yard touchdown reception.

In keeping Bald Knob (3-8) off the scoreboard, the Cardinals made it five games this season in which they've held an opponent to single digits.