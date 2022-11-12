BEST OF THE WEB

Here are some selected comments from the message boards at wholehogsports.com.

What kind of coach is Sam Pittman?

bayouhog: (Coach Sam Pittman) continually appears to go out of his way to not offend an assistant coach or player and shoulders the blame for everything himself. I think he publicly needs to call a spade a spade every once in a while. To me, being too nice as a college football coach is a recipe for trouble. Another poster mentioned CSP discussing offensive or defensive strategy and stating that, “we need to do this or that more.” Come on Sam! Take control a little more!

southpaw: I totally disagree with you. He should counsel and scold assistants behind closed doors, and he probably does.

ClayHenry: His philosophy mirrors every great coach I’ve seen at Arkansas — Frank Broyles, Eddie Sutton, Nolan Richardson, John McDonnell, Dave Van Horn, Eric Musselman and others. None ever criticized their staff and took blame when things did not work.

gashog: He hasn’t just slammed his staff but he has been critical of them some. At halftime when asked (if) he gave a fire-and-brimstone talk, he said yes and for the coaches too! He’s made statements along the way about defensive things he was tired of seeing, in discussions with Barry Odom, same with Kendal Briles. But then he is correct at the end of the day it’s his decision. He also indicated we have some positions on both sides of the ball that need to get better. Could he be more clear and more assertive? Sure. But I think he has subtly thrown his coordinators under the bus even when he made it clear he kept them from doing what he was complaining about. I don’t think he sees any point in constant loud public harsh comments about it.

silverlakehog: I’d guess that after 40 years in the profession, seeing what has worked and what hasn’t in dealing with players and coaches and how it has affected him and the people around him, CSP has decided that this is the kind of coach he wants to be.

MattJones: If you throw your assistants under the bus in the media, you’ll have a hard time getting the best assistants to come work for you in the future.

RichardDavenport: I’ve always been a firm believer in keeping things in-house. Does no good whatsoever to air dirty laundry.

jacksonreid: “If anything goes bad, I did it. If anything goes semi-good, we did it. If anything goes really good, then you did it. That’s all it takes to get people to win football games for you.” — Bear Bryant

What does Arkansas’ football team need to take the next step?

citgeauxhog: After thinking on this for a few weeks (here’s) what I’d like to see take place with our football team. First, pride and the intensity that comes from reflecting that pride and representing that pride. Second, we need a better strength and conditioning program. Third, skill development, and I am not calling for coach’s to be fired. Fourth, we have to literally look at the whole roster, and make the determination if they are quality SEC level players or have the potential to be. Fifth, no excuses in recruiting!

hawgjawbend: I would try to find some way to plow some of the $40 million-plus a year they are making from the SEC back into Arkansas high school football — improving facilities, creating youth interest and that type of thing. You can only build so many facilities on campus and spend money in other ways on campus. What this program really needs is good Arkansas high school football, with development of big linemen, better quarterbacks and more physically gifted players.

bushhog: Coach brought stability and he seems a great guy. Hopefully we can finish strong in year three and do well in recruiting. Hard to lose at home to Liberty and not want to evaluate everything. To me, well beyond Liberty, if we want to compete in high levels of the SEC, we need improve much further beyond the talent we have and that’s recruiting. We seem deficient in several areas this year.

armyhog: Big picture don’t forget where we were when Coach Sam Pittman took this job! There’s plenty to complain about for sure. The bottom line our Hogs are in much better shape now. It takes time! We as fans need patience. That’s something we lack. The one thing I would like to see is more effort to come up with plays down near the goal line to get TDs and two-point …

redpig: A schedule that recognizes the physical limits of players and stops scheduling mid-season games like BYU and Liberty when the demands of a SEC schedule are going leave you needing breathers. Playing Cincy or some other national power first is great but no more mid season Power 5 foes. We have a team now spent with three SEC opponents coming up and even with a win Saturday this team is emotionally drained and we all know carrying multiple injuries.

lovemyhogsforever: Unfortunately, some fans and local sport show hosts demand a murderer’s row non-conference schedule. As if playing one of the toughest schedules in the country year after year wasn’t good enough.

Jeremy: Man, y’all kill me. Were you in a coma during the Chad Morris years? We are a slightly above average football program. That is reality, and has been borne out repeatedly since 1964. Nobody but Sam wanted this job.

Predicting the outcome of Saturday’s game against LSU …

jmetsrule: This game has nasty written all over it. Hogs are pissed; LSU is smelling blood in the SEC West’s waters. I don’t think there is as much scoring in this one as we might think. Hogs 20, LSU 17. In overtime.

HogDoctor: Tigers 42, Hogs 24. It will be a beat down, IMO. LSU’s team and program are going in a good direction but we are going the other way. I hate thinking this way, but it’s what I see with my own eyes.

cody: Man, I would love to see an upset, but I don’t think we see a win here. LSU- 42, Hogs- 24.

hawgindaslough: Cannot count how many times Hogs have pulled off a shocking upset in this situation. And against teams better than this LSU team. Hogs will have to play up to their potential for 60 minutes. I expect LSU to play well. But Hogs will be playing out of their minds. Key as some have observed will be jumping on LSU early on a cold morning, like they did A&M. Hogs 28-17.

SWHog: Tigers score early and often. Hogs struggle to make first downs, let alone score points. Tigers 41, Hogs 13.

lovemyhogsforever: Too many injuries, not enough depth or talent. Tigers 35, Hawgs 14.

neastarkie: LSU has gotten much better since the start of the year. We learned Saturday that we can’t have any let ups against even mediocre teams, much less very good ones. …I’ll say LSU by 15 points. LSU 42, Hogs 27.

harleyhawgidson: Well there are posters in this thread that should be making a lot of money on Saturday since LSU opened as just a 3.5 point favorite and it has stayed in the 3 to 3.5 point range.

LDhog: Corndogs never get thawed. Hogs 36, LSwho 24.

marcm: 48-10, not us.

white25: LSU is flying high and ripe for an upset —-Not! LSU 36, Ark 22.

lilhawg: Can’t realistically pick the Hawgs. Frankly, I’ve lost confidence in them for many reasons that have been discussed on here for the last couple of days. There’s always hope, but it’s LSU 31-21…

redpig: Arkansas’ inconsistency is troubling. Who shows up Saturday? What coach has his players ready and who does not? If Arkansas is firing on all cylinders for three or possibly even four quarters they can stay with the Tigers. If not the Tigers are ready to finish out their season without another lost. They have something to play for and we seems lost looking for the season to end. LSU 54, Arkansas 17.

planohog: you just have to trust the process even when things are not going your way. Hogs 41, LSU 27.