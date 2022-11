CLASS 3A

BISMARCK 42, MANILA 0

HOT SPRINGS -- Ian Smith threw for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for 44 yards and a touchdown to lead Bismarck (6-4) to a win over Manila (3-8) at Hot Springs Lakeside's Chick Austin Field.

Johnny Diaz reached the end zone on a 5-yard run and a 21-yard reception. Gavin Urban had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown.