Body found in car in pond identified

Little Rock police on Friday afternoon identified the man whose body was found in a car pulled from a pond in an apartment complex late Thursday.

The death of Roy King, 57, is now being investigated as a homicide, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Once the car was pulled from the pond at The Waters at Chenal apartment complex with help from the Pulaski County sheriff's office, police saw that King had a gunshot wound, according to an incident report. The apartments are located at 13500 Chenal Parkway.

Police responded to the location after a shots fired call around 7 p.m. A witness said they saw a vehicle go into the water, the report states.

No suspect had been publicly identified Friday.