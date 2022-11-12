Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

Covid-19 vaccine event set

A community covid-19 vaccine event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave., according to a news release. The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will participate in an organization-wide National Day of Service and Impact by partnering with Doctor's Orders and the city of Pine Bluff Advancing Health Literacy Program to provide the vaccine clinic. Details: pinebluffarlinksinc@gmail.com.

Pleasant View, FCDC set fundraiser

Pleasant View Ministries and the Family Community Development Corp. (FCDC) will host a fundraiser Nov. 12. The rummage sale will be held from 8-11 a.m. at FCDC, 1001 N. Palm St., according to a news release. Details: Mattie Hollien Allen, (719) 360-1523.

Black Indian, Native American event set

Wabbaseka native and author Jason Irby invites the community to the fifth annual Black Indian and Native American Month Fair. The event will take place from 8 a.m. noon Nov. 12 at the Downtown Riverside RV Park, 250 S. Locust St., at North Little Rock, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com. Special features include a dedication of the reading of a future interpretive panel about the Ferry Site Crossing and a focus on Joseph "Stick" Ross, a pioneer and civic leader from the Cherokee Nation, Irby said in the release.

Turkey Trot set at Monticello

Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services' 11th annual Turkey Trot will start at 8 a.m. Nov. 12 at Monticello. The race has an in-person or virtual option. The in-person 5k race will start and end on the Vera Lloyd campus, 745 Old Warren Road at Monticello, according to a news release. People may register online as virtual participants, get free race shirts and walk or run around their neighborhoods. To sign up, visit www.runsignup.com/vlturkeytrot.

African Music from the Soul set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will offer a free music workshop, "Pulse: African Music from the Soul," led by multimedia artist Alice "Aida" Ayers, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. All ages are invited to this workshop, which emphasizes music and art from African culture and is inspired by '90s stomp videos, where unconventional items were used to create music. This event will be followed by a jam session. The event is free but registration is required at asc701.org/events/2022/pulse-community-music-workshop-with-aida-ayers. Details: Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

ASC plans Family FunDay

Explore astronomy with Nick Hobbs during Second Saturday Family FunDay: Amateur Astronomy from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Patrons can learn about the universe and get hands-on experience with a professional telescope. Second Saturday Family FunDay is a free, monthly event open to all ages.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Eighth Avenue honors pastor, wife

Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Kirby L. Guiley and Neshia K. Gulley, at noon Nov. 13. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Lee Whitiker, pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is "A man called to preach the amazing riches of Christ," II Timothy 4:1-8.

Monday, Nov. 14

WC school board meets

Watson Chapel School Board will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road, according to a news release.

A&P committee to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Nov. 14. The meeting will be held at the the A&P Commission office, 623 S. Main St., at The ARTSpace, according to a news release. Participants are asked to confirm their plans to attend. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121, or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 14

Arsenal plans testing

Personnel from the Pine Bluff Arsenal's Directorate of Engineering and Technology will be doing testing Monday and Tuesday. Residents living close to the Arsenal should not be alarmed if they hear noise and/or see smoke coming from the installation those days, according to a news release.

PB Family Church hosts shoe box gift collections

Operation Christmas Child shoe box gifts will be collected at Family Church Pine Bluff, 2309 S. Poplar St., for children in need. Family Church will host the effort for Operation Christmas Child for the Samaritan's Purse project: Nov. 14: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 14: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 15: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 16: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 16: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 17: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 18: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 20: 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Nov. 21: 9-11 a.m., according to a news release. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts -- filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys -- to children worldwide since 1993. For other drop-off locations, visit https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

A&P commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the offices of the A&P commission, 623 S. Main St., at The ARTSpace, according to a news release. Participants are asked to confirm their plans to attend. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121, or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Pine Bluff Quilters Guild to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilters Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road. Guests are welcome to attend. Members are reminded to bring non-perishable food items for the guild's gift to Neighbor to Neighbor. James Freeman will present a short discussion on cleaning and maintenance of sewing machines for the program, according to a news release.

NAACP elections now electronic

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch won't conduct an in-person election as previously stated. The national office of the NAACP will conduct all branch elections via Election Buddy. The election for the Pine Bluff Branch will be held between 3-7 p.m. Nov. 15, according to a news release. Participants will only be able to vote if they have provided the Pine Bluff NAACP Branch with a valid email address and/or a cell phone number. To vote in the election, a participant must be a member in good standing 30 days prior to Nov. 15.

Concert group to host Rodney Block

Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will present Rodney Block and his jazz combo along with the University of Arkansas at Monticello Jazz Band in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the UAM Fine Arts Center. Block, a graduate of Dumas High School and UAM, is called one of Little Rock's best trumpet players and most iconic jazz artists, according to the association's website. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release. For tickets or details, visit www.searkconcert.org or call (870) 460-1888.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 15

Neighborhood Watch Groups to meet

Several Pine Bluff Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet in November, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. Meetings include: Faucett Road, along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association, will meet Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave.; Sheraton Park, along with Taylor Association, will meet Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St.; and East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Panel sets conference call

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will hold a conference call meeting at noon Nov. 16. To make a request to join the conference call, participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600, or email receptionist@pinebluff.com . The staff will email the information needed to join the call, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Star City Chamber sets job fair

Star City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Star City Civic Center. "These employers are hiring and will have applications on site," according to a news release. For employers interested in attending, the doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for setup. Details: LaTroya U. Jones, president, Star City Area Chamber of Commerce, (870) 370-4894, or starcityareachamber@gmail.com or follow the Chamber on Facebook.

Smoke Out event set

The community is invited to attend the Great American Smokeout Day observance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Indigo Blue Coffeehouse, 212 Barraque St. A press conference will take place at noon with a variety of presenters, according to a news release. The observance is presented by the Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas, in partnership with the Pine Bluff Wellness and Health Equity Coalition and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Minority Initiative Sub-Recipient Grant Office. Free turkey sandwiches and chips will be provided by Indigo Blue Coffeehouse to the first 50 people who attend the press conference.

The Links set session on mental health

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to attend the virtual session, "Taking Care of our Mental Health," at 7 p.m. Nov. 17. The presenter will be Kimberly D. Key-Bell, assistant deputy director of treatment for the Arkansas Division of Youth Services. This is the second event in the Preparing our Community for Success series, according to a news release. The Zoom link to the event is https://us02web.zoom.us with meeting ID: 816 8735 8782 and passcode: 257663. To call, dial 646-558-8656.

VA office sets virtual claims event

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 17. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Nov. 16, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. These clinics are held monthly. The main office of the Little Rock VA Regional Office is located at 2200 Fort Roots Drive at North Little Rock and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

GOP slates meeting

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The committee has a full calendar of fund-raising projects to discuss as well as reviewing the results of the election, according to a news release.

Through Thursday, Nov. 17

Deadline set for Stars in the Park

White Hall City Park, 101 Parkway Drive, will once again feature Stars in the Park where the community can remember their loved ones with three-foot lighted trees. The deadline to purchase a star is Nov. 17. The loved one's name will be placed on top of the Christmas tree and the lights are turned on each evening through the holiday season. The cost is $10, with payment made to the White Hall Chamber of Commerce. A check can be mailed to White Hall City Hall, P.O. Box 20100, White Hall, AR, 71612, or made through PayPal to whitehallchamber@gmail.com. Information required includes the name of the "in memory of" or "in honor of" person, the name of the person making the contribution, and a contact number. Details: White Hall City Hall, (870) 247-2399.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Good Faith Carr plans bazaar

Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church, 3703 Ryburn Road, will host its bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19. There will be crafts, a bake sale, frozen casseroles, and quart jars of soup and gumbo, according to a news release. The event features an assortment of handmade items, including Christmas centerpieces and wreaths, doll furniture and bedding for American Girl Doll, totes, gift baskets, rustic wood decor, and gift items.

Omega Psi Phi plans celebration

Tau Phi and Tau Sigma chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will host the annual Achievement Week Banquet at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 2606 E. Harding Ave. Tickets are $40 per person and available from members of the chapters, according to a news release. Terry Lawson is president of the Tau Phi Chapter. Details: Tommy Bennett (813) 562-2228, or James Horton (870) 692-1064.

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. until all the food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks.

Lula Mae's give aways Thanksgiving meals

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. is inviting the community to receive free Thanksgiving meals and blessing bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. The event is part of the agency's annual Thanksgiving Outreach, according to a news release. Meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Shaneka Hamilton, a social worker, is the executive director. Details: www.lulamaedaycenter.org.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Genealogy, historical groups to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society and the Jefferson County Historical Society will have a joint meeting at 2 p.m. Nov. 20. The meeting will be held at the Jefferson County Historical Museum, 201 E. Fourth Ave., according to a news release.

New Community welcomes family, friends

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Nov. 20. The featured speaker will be Antionyo Reed, pastor of Grace Empowered Worship Center. The theme is Family, Faith and Friends. New Community's pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

Through Thursday, Dec. 1

Leadership PB nominations open

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023. Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders, according to the Chamber newsletter. The group meets one day each month from January through September. During the sessions, participants network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Completed applications must be returned to the Chamber by Dec. 1. To nominate a candidate from one's business or organization, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/2ba7c78a-6e23-4db7-a093-56e2c035fd00.pdf?rdr=true . Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Friday, Dec. 2

White Hall sets Christmas event

The annual White Hall Community Christmas will be held from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. Santa will be there for a meet-and-greet along with kids' activities, hot chocolate, popcorn, and Christmas cookies for everyone. The public is invited to attend, according to a spokesman. Participants are asked to bring nonperishable food items and/or unwrapped children's toys to the event. These will be donated to the White Hall Food Bank, which will distribute the items. This event is sponsored by the White Hall Chamber of Commerce. For groups or organizations wishing to participate in the White Hall Christmas festivities, the deadline to register for a booth is Nov. 25. Groups will be allowed to begin decorating their booths at noon Dec. 2. Details: (870) 247-6964.

Saturday, Dec. 3

ASC hosts Potpourri 2022

Potpourri 2022: Roaring for the Arts will take place at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., and honor the memory of Anne S. Robinson, a longtime supporter and volunteer of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Potpourri, set for 6-11 p.m. Dec. 3, is the ASC's longest-running fundraiser, which sustains the museum's free gallery admission and high-caliber programming, according to a news release. The gala will feature dinner by Chef Jamie McAfee of the Pine Bluff Country Club, drinks sponsored by MK Distributors, a silent art auction, a silent spirits auction, live music by Dave Sadler, and a live auction with Master of Ceremonies Matt Soto. The fundraiser will feature complimentary valet parking to accommodate the new venue, The ARTSpace. Tickets are $200 for members and $250 for nonmembers. They may be purchased online at asc701.org, by calling ASC at (870) 536-3375, or in person at ASC. Details: asc701.org.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 3

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Sunday, Dec. 4

New Hope honors pastor, wife

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will observe the 24th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. and Tina Blair, at noon Dec. 4. The guest speaker will be the Rev. A. Leon Hicks, pastor of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church at Deberry, Texas. The worship leader will be the Rev. Jay Brothers of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill.

Thursday, Dec. 8

JRMC auxiliary to light Christmas tree

The Jefferson Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is selling lights for their 2022 Community Christmas Tree. The tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 in the hospital's main lobby, according to a news release. Lights can be purchased for $5 each in honor or in memory of someone. The auxiliary will send a card to the recipient or their family about the gift. All proceeds will be used by the auxiliary for special hospital projects. The tree lighting ceremony is free to attend. There will be refreshments and entertainment by the Jenkins Center Choir, according to the release. To receive an order form to buy a light, contact Laura Beth Shaner, Jefferson Regional volunteer director, at (870) 541-7210 or shanerl@jrmc.org.

Through Monday, Dec. 19

DRA seeks applicants for medical missions

The Delta Regional Authority released a Request for Proposals seeking an organization within the DRA region to partner with local community agencies and the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver two Innovative Readiness Training Medical Missions in summer 2023. The deadline for submitting a proposal is 5 p.m. Dec. 19, according to a news release. Details on Innovative Readiness Trainings is available at youtu.be/qwvvVwuQJgY and irt.defense.gov/Community/. Details on submission requirements and scope of work is available at dra.gov/rfp.

Through Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the exhibit "Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs" through Feb. 4, 2023. "Hobbs' current practice is defined by small, highly detailed graphite drawings that interweave the everyday and the sublime in curated juxtapositions. He has been involved with amateur astronomy for over a decade, and it influences everything he does," according to a news release. Details: nickhobbs.art.

Through Friday, Feb. 24

Taylor exhibit addresses racism, prophecy

An exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. "An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor" features 18 pieces. Taylor's exhibition addresses racism, and prophecy. The exhibition will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Feb. 24.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.