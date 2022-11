CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 49,

CORNING 14

CAMDEN -- Quarterback Caleb Johnson threw two touchdown passes to Landon Garrett and ran for another as Camden Harmony Grove (7-4) topped Corning (3-8).

Damariyon Billingley finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Hornets. DaVonta Hubbard and Shamar Patterson also had touchdown runs.