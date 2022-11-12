CLASS 2A

CARLISLE 32, MINERAL SPRINGS 28

CARLISLE -- A pair of late touchdowns helped Carlisle to avoid the upset and move past Mineral Springs at home.

The Bison trailed 28-16 with nearly eight minutes left to play. But star running back Jason Sullivan had yet to take his team into the end zone. Sullivan rushed for touchdown scores of five and eight yards to give Carlisle (9-1) the lead after successful two-point conversions following both scores.

The Hornets (7-4) scored on their first two conversion attempts but failed on the third and fourth tries, a swing of four points that ultimately was the difference.

Sullivan had been among the state's top rushers all season and he showed why against Mineral Springs. The senior rushed for 244 yards on 25 carries.

Mineral Springs was led by its running back duo of KT Thomas and KJ Hayes. The pair combined for 150 yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns. Quarterback Evan Erwin rushed for one touchdown and passed for another to Ramahj Ware.