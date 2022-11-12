ASUN/SAA

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 107, HENDRIX 56

It took nearly nine minutes for the University of Central Arkansas (1-1) to build a double-digit lead as the Bears led wire-to-wire in a victory over Hendrix College (0-2) on Friday at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Bears built an 8-0 lead early before the Warriors scored, thanks to a free throw from Colten Berry. Hendrix did not hit a shot from the floor until Jackson Parks made a layup with 15:45 left in the first half, cutting UCA's lead to 12-3.

Berry hit a hook shot with 12:31 left in the first half to make it 14-7, but that is as close as the Warriors would get. The Bears went on a 10-0 run over the next 3:22, capped by a layup from Eddy Kayouloud, to take a 24-7 lead with 9:08 left in the first half. UCA led 50-23 at halftime, then outscored Hendrix 57-33 in the second half.

Masai Olowokere scored 14 points to lead the way for the Bears, who shot 56.9% (41 of 72) from the floor. Camren Hunter and Carl Daugherty Jr. had 13 points each for UCA.

Berry finished with 10 points to lead the Warriors, while Craig Collier II and Colton McMullin had eight each.