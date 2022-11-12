Charleston sends Gurdon packing

CHARLESTON — Gurdon tried to control the game by controlling the clock, but Charleston dominated the game with explosive offensive plays.

The Tigers outscored the Go-Devils 28-0 in the second half to pull away to a 41-6 victory in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs at Alumni Field on Friday night.

Charleston (10-1) will host Centerpoint, a 48-22 winner over Lavaca, in a second-round game next Friday.

Though Gurdon (6-4), running the Wishbone-T, controlled the ball for 19 minutes of the first half (and for nearly 35 minutes for the entire game), it was the Tigers that held a slim 13-6 halftime advantage.

Despite the ball-control efforts, the Charleston defense limited the Go-Devils to just 165 total yards (155 rushing, 10 passing) and 12 first downs. The defense also recovered a pair of fumbles that the offense turned into touchdowns.

“We saw them on film against Prescott slowing the game down,” Charleston Coach Ricky May said. “Give them credit because they moved the ball on us and kept the ball away from us. We could not get off the field and we had a couple of facemask penalties that kept drives alive. But we knew that if we could keep them out of the end zone we would be OK.” The Tiger offense only possessed the ball for just over 13 minutes, yet gained 324 yards, thanks to six plays of 15 yards or more. Brandon Scott rushed for two touchdowns and pass for two others to lead the Charleston attack.

“The offense handled the [rainy and cold] weather well tonight,” May said. “I think playing last Friday [in stormy conditions at Lavaca] may have helped us tonight. A wet night like this you usually turn the ball over and we did not.” Gurdon attempted an onside kick to start the second half, but Charleston’s Cain Byrd recovered at the Go-Devil 49. Three plays later, quarterback Scott kept on a quarterback draw, found a gaping hole up the middle and would score from 33 yards out to increase the Tiger lead to 20-6 just 37 seconds into the second half.

“The onside-kick recovery was a great play by Cain Byrd got us going,” May said. “We scored quickly and from that point, the offense started clicking and the kids got some confidence. The next thing you know, the game is out of reach.” Gurdon did have one long drive in the third quarter, marching 64 yards to the Charleston 17 in nearly nine minutes, but could not convert a fourth and 6.

The Tigers then scored three touchdowns in a 3:03 time span to start the fourth quarter to continue the rout.

The Tigers then marched 83 yards in 8 plays, capped by Scott’s 38-yard toss to Brevyn Ketter 12 seconds into the fourth quarter for a commanding 27-6 lead.

A short Go Devil punt gave Charleston a short field, leading to a 3-play, 44-yd drive as Reese Merechka scored on an 11-yard run with 9:35 left for a 34-6 Tiger cushion.

Gurdon fumbled on the next play from scrimmage and Charleston’s Jacob Hoffman recovered at the Go Devil

18. Two plays later, Scott hit Sebastain Goana for a 13-yard touchdown with 8:57 left for the 41-6 advantage.



