Child pornography admission results in 20-year prison sentence for Bella Vista man

BENTONVILLE -- A Bella Vista man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to possessing child pornography.

Brandon Griffin, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday to 20 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. The plea was a negotiated agreement between Ray Spruell, Griffin's attorney, and Tyler Dunn, deputy prosecutor.

Griffin was arrested in October 2021.

Bentonville police started investigating in December 2020 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography being posted on a social media site, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police traced the post to Griffin and obtained a warrant to search Griffin's home at the time in Bentonville and seized several devices, according to court documents.

Griffin denied any knowledge concerning child pornography when questioned by police, according to the affidavit.

One of the seized items was a thumb drive which contained 1,728 images or videos of child sexual abuse; six other images were found on another thumb drive; and two images were found on a hard drive, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Griffin's guilty plea.

He'll be required to register as a sex offender. He must also complete a sex offender treatment program.



