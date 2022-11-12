Church notes: Millwood Christian Church needs toiletries

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., plans a Christmas Tea at 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are $10 and are on sale at the church 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Join us for a worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Visit bvcc.net for video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds Sunday morning traditional worship services at 8:30 a.m. and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended worship. Sunday School for all age children is in the Lower Level at 9:45 a.m. Adult Bible Class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Christianity 101 is led by Pastor Hass in the Library.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare meets on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the Library. This is a support group for all those who have lost a loved one.

Choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9 a.m. Rehearsals for the Christmas concert follow at 10 a.m., and all those that like to sing are welcome.

The CALL in Northwest Arkansas is a Christian ministry helping to support, train and encourage families committed to foster care/adoption in Northwest Arkansas, During the month of November, the ladies of Bella Vista Lutheran Church are providing freezer meals and cookies to help support those families during difficult days.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until noon. Thanksgiving bags are filled with turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pumpkin and evaporated milk plus a vegetable.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., hosts Bible study for adults meets at 9 a.m. on Sundays, ministry with children at 11:30 a.m., and youth group at 4 p.m. Worship is in person and on online at 10:15 a.m. You will find a warm welcome!

The FPC Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

A Thanksgiving potluck meal will be held Nov. 20. The meal begins immediately following the 10:30 a.m. service. The elders provide the meat dishes of turkey and ham. Congregation shares salads, side dishes, desserts, etc. A short program, "Who's On First?," will be presented.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Lakeview Baptist Church of Cave Springs, 1351 E. Lowell Ave., presents "A Christian Christmas Carol," an adaptation of the much-loved Dickens story of hope and redemption, at 7 p.m. Dec. 15-16 and 6 p.m. Dec. 18.

Doors will open 45 minutes prior to showtime, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, carolers and more.

To reserve your free tickets, visit achristianchristmascarol.eventbrite.com or call 248-1538.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, will be distributing toiletries and personal care items to those in need at the Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston Street, at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19. The distribution is part of the church's "Essentials Outreach" ministry.

Donations of funds or items are welcomed to support the program. Needed are full-size items such as shampoo, soaps/body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, razors, shaving cream, toilet paper, dish soap and laundry detergent. Donations can be dropped off at the church at 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers during business hours.

Information: 621-0021, millwoodchurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., welcomes you to worship with us each Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube. Recordings are available to watch at your convenience on our website.

Activities open to the community include:

Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

And the Fun with Writing group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

All are welcome.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Rogers First Church, 4911 W. Pleasant Grove Road, presents multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps in concert at 6 p.m. Nov. 13. Comedian Mickey Bell will also perform.

Tickets are $25-$60 at davidphelps.com or by calling 636-1050.

Sunnyside Baptist Church in Rogers, 210 E. Locust St., presents the Gold City Quartet in concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Admission is free and a love offering will be taken.

Information: www.sbcrogers.com, www.goldcityministries.com.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The services are in Fellowship Hall, and the 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in Upper Knox. The 4 p.m. service on the third Sunday of each month is also livestreamed with a nursery.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Nov. 13 is Dedication Sunday, when members bring their pledge for 2023 and their spiritual gift inventories.

The Presbyterian Women evening book group is reading "Whisper: Finding God in the Every Day," the PW Covenant Book Club is reading "Jesus and John Wayne," and the PW morning group continues with the Horizon Bible Study "Celebrating Sabbath." Call for more information.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, will begin Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead the services which will be both in-person and livestreamed.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. After Church Fellowship is held immediately following services each Sunday in the Fellowship Hall.

Sunday classes for adults include Women of Faith; Theology for Today; and Connections. All begin at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship meets at 7 a.m. Monday morning Lectionary meets at 9 a.m. each week live in the Rail Room and via Zoom.

Installation of Dr. Arnold will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 20. A reception will follow.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Samaritan Fridays continue each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., in the Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

