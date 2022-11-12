Pine Bluff Quilters Guild to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilters Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road. Guests are welcome to attend.

Members are reminded to bring non-perishable food items for the guild's gift to Neighbor to Neighbor. The questionnaire of member suggestions for 2023 are also due.

James Freeman will present a short discussion on cleaning and maintenance of sewing machines for the program, according to a news release.

Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting. Members with November birthdays are asked to bring door prizes related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting and all winners must be present.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton for the monthly fat quarter drawing.

The quilters guild's annual membership fee is $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit, and become a member. No prior experience is needed, according to the release.

"The purpose of the Pine Bluff Quilters Guild is to ensure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public.

Come and join us. What you don't know about quilting, we can teach and what you know about quilting, we can learn," a spokesman said.

Star City Chamber sets job fair

Star City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Star City Civic Center.

"These employers are hiring and will have applications on site," according to a news release.

For employers interested in attending, the doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for setup. Details: LaTroya U. Jones, president, Star City Area Chamber of Commerce, (870) 370-4894, or starcityareachamber@gmail.com or follow the chamber on Facebook.

WC school board meets

Watson Chapel School Board will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road, according to a news release.

A&P commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the offices of the A&P commission, 623 S. Main St., at The ARTSpace, according to a news release.

Participants are asked to confirm their plans to attend. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121, or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Monticello resident earns degree

Logan Collins of Monticello graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree on Oct. 21. Collins earned the degree at Palmer College of Chiropractic's main campus at Davenport, Iowa, according to a news release.

Sheriff's office honors veterans

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office thanked veterans for their service on Veterans Day, Friday.

The day is a tribute to those who have served in the United States armed forces and a day of remembering the sacrifices of those who have fought to protect the nation, according to a news release.

"We are humbled by the bravery and courage of the veterans in our community and our country," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said.

"They are our neighbors, our friends, our families and our loved ones. We want to thank all our veterans and their families for keeping our country safe."

"We strongly encourage everyone to think of our veterans and thank them when you see them. We support and honor our veterans, not just on Veteran's Day but every day of the year," Woods said.