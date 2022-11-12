CLASS 7A

CONWAY 68, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 31

CONWAY – Donovyn Omolo accounted for five touchdowns in the first half to help Conway (9-2) easily advance into the second round.

Omolo, who completed 13 of 18 passes for 223 yards in the first two quarters, threw scoring passes to Rome Fields, Boogie Carr, Cris O'Neil and Jackson Anderson as the Wampus Cats built a 49-7 lead at halftime. Omolo also had a touchdown run in the second quarter.

Carr finished with two touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 receiving), and Trez Hammond returned an interception 29 yards for a score for Conway, which will play at Fayetteville next week. Desmond Davidson also scored three second-half touchdowns for the Wampus Cats in the win.