Two people died in a collision on Arkansas 5 near Cabot on Thursday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Laiken May, 25, of El Paso, Ark., and Roland Hogan, 65, of Batesville died around 2:15 p.m. when May lost control of her 2020 Ford Explorer and hit a guard rail before overcorrecting and entering the opposite lane, striking Hogan's 2001 Jeep Laredo.