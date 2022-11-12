CLASS 2A

DES ARC 48, MAGAZINE 6

DES ARC -- Des Arc's late-season run carried over to a first-round playoff over Magazine.

It also marked first-year coach Brandon Barbaree's first postseason win with the Eagles.

The Eagles (7-3) were once again led by running back Trevion Reed, as he rushed for 125 yards and 3 touchdowns on 5 carries.

Fellow running backs Dayvion Bell and Brady Boudreaux combined for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries.

Magazine (3-7) was stymied on offense throughout. Des Arc's Ty Tallent and Walker Harris each had an interception.