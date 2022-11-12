DeWitt makes worthwhile trip to Gravette

GRAVETTE -- A 307-mile drive to Northwest Arkansas was "well worth it" for DeWitt Coach Tommy Cody and his Dragons on a chilly Friday night.

DeWitt scored 29 consecutive points and was helped by a stingy defensive performance, advancing past Gravette 35-14 to face top-seeded Harding Academy next week in the Class 4A playoffs second round.

"No doubt it was well worth it," Cody said with a smile after his team won its first postseason game since 2019. "Anytime you get a playoff win any drive is worth it. This is our school's second playoff win in about 40 years. It's a big deal for our community."

The team ran in jubilation to the away bleachers after the game, met by a band and fans who also made the long trip from southeast Arkansas. Temperatures dipped to 34 degrees and coupled with an 11 mile-per-hour wind, it was a frigid night in Gravette. The DeWitt faithful braved it all.

"It's awesome," Cody said with a smile on his face as everyone celebrated. "They deserve it. If you don't know the history of our program, it was down for so many years, so for these guys to get a playoff win, it's exciting for them and for our town."

The name of the game for the Dragons was defense. They limited the Lions to six first downs, and just 159 yards. DeWitt also turned Gravette over on downs three times and recovered one fumble.

"It was really big," Cody said of his defense stepping up. "They've got a good team and I know they're really young. They're going to have a lot of success down the road. Our defense just played really, really well. Besides a couple big plays, our defense didn't give them much."

The most electric plays of the game all came within a one-minute span in the first quarter.

On DeWitt's opening drive, running back Kori Graham popped off back-to-back runs of 41 and 13 yards. Owen St. John capped the 5-play, 65-yard possession scoring from the 3. It put the Dragons up 6-0 early.

On the ensuing kickoff, Gravette freshman Kayden Brown weaved through tacklers 74 yards down the home sideline into the end zone. After the point-after attempt, the Lions snagged a 7-6 advantage.

Gravette fumbled on its next possession, and DeWitt cashed the turnover into points six plays later when Eli Ashcraft hit Braylon Brown on a short pass, who then used his breakaway speed to find a gap 19 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. The Dragons missed a two-point try, but the score gave the visitors a 12-7 lead.

Ashcraft threw his second touchdown pass of the half two possessions later, tossing a 30-yard dart to Jeremiah Brown. The quarterback finished 6-of-10 passing for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns. He added 133 yards and a score on the ground off 24 carries.

"He's been really good for us the last five or six weeks," Cody said. "He's been a really good quarterback for us with whatever we need him to do. He's thrown it well. Tonight, we needed him to run it well in this weather and this wind."

Freshman running back Kori Graham added 114 yards on the ground for the Dragons, including a third quarter touchdown run.

The Lions, who improved from one win in 2021 to six wins and a hosting a playoff game, tacked on a late fourth-quarter score when Josiah McGee scored from the 1.