EDITORIAL: A pin for the Congo

Since Russia's invasion nine months ago, Ukraine's bicolor flag has become a symbol of solidarity against oppression the world wide. It pops up everywhere from soccer stadiums to bumper stickers, even lapel pins.

The blue and yellow horizontal bands have joined a hierarchy of instantly recognizable flag designs, right up there with the Star Spangled Banner, the Union Jack, and a few others.

But while so much is riding on the outcome of this potentially nuclear- tinged conflict, we wonder how many would recognize the colors donning the flag of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the central African nation still colloquially known as Zaire.

Before realizing its first peaceful transition of power in 2018, the independent DRC was a laboratory of political instability and genocide involving much of the region. From 1998 through 2010 alone, the International Rescue Committee estimated more than five million deaths could be attributed to fighting in the Congo.

The war drums are beating once again. Rebels, which the DRC government believes are backed by neighboring Rwanda, have revived a decades-long conflict and now control key towns near the eastern Rwandan border. The Human Rights Watch reports that armed rebels are rolling through villages and killing civilians. And mostly forgotten millions continue to live in anonymity beyond the virtue-signaling of award-show stages and social media platforms.

This week, more than 3,000 Congolese men and women, old and young, from all walks of life, showed up to enlist.

One 19-year-old girl told the Associated Press that she volunteered to enlist because "I saw the Rwandans coming to invade us ... I saw how our soldiers were suffering. I fled, and that's why I also have joined the military."

A 27-year-old Congolese man with a degree in economics said he wanted to follow the example set by the Ukrainians. And DRC President Felix Tshisekedi advised citizens: "We must be aware that no one but ourselves will save our nation and that this requires from each of us a mobilization all around."

War in the Congo isn't as easily digested as the Ukrainian conflict. It's not as simple. Since the 1994 Rwandan genocide spilled over into the DRC, the country has been split into rival factions who've almost continuously fought for power. The Congolese have fought Rwandans, themselves and hosted half a dozen African armies.

There's no simple solution to the problems that plague central Africa. But we suspect the Congolese might appreciate a supportive tweet or two, perhaps even a lapel pin.