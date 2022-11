ENGLAND 42, DIERKS 28

DIERKS -- Chandler Cheek starred on both sides of the ball as England (6-5) knocked off Dierks (9-2).

Cheek had 23 rushes for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded two interceptions, one of which he returned 70 yards for a touchdown.

Cooper Price also returned an interception for a touchdown for the Lions. Nehemiah Solee finished with 5 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown.