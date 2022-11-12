Ex-Razorbacks return to town





FAYETTEVILLE -- Two of the most demonstrative players on the University of Arkansas defense the last few years will be suited up in purple and gold today.

Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha, senior defensive backs who hail from southern Louisiana, transferred to LSU soon after the Razorbacks' 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl to cap their careers around the home folks.

In the meantime, the Razorbacks brought aboard junior cornerback Dwight McGlothern and sophomore defensive end Landon Jackson, both starters, who began their careers at LSU.

The NCAA transfer portal has helped create moves like this, virtually intra-division swaps, that would not have been been thought possible just five years ago.

The moves seem to have been beneficial to all involved.

Brooks, a nickel back with the Razorbacks playing safety for LSU, is fourth on the team with 39 tackles. He has a forced fumble and three pass breakups among his big plays, but none are bigger than his "takeaway" interception from an Auburn receiver at the LSU 15 with 2:18 left to preserve a 21-17 win.

Foucha was ineligible the first four games, but the New Orleans native has 20 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups in the last five games.

"They did everything they possibly could for Arkansas," UA Coach Sam Pittman said. "I'm glad they're both playing and having success at LSU. It will be, obviously, different because the last time I saw them on the field was for us versus Penn State. ... It seems to have worked out for them."

LSU Coach Brian Kelly said it's clearly a big deal with Brooks and Foucha returning to the site of their home stadium for three and four years, respectively.

"First and foremost, what was appealing to us as we were putting this back together was to have SEC experience and a connection with the state of Louisiana," he said.

"What it means to them is that they play for LSU, and they have such a pride in being from the state of Louisiana. They want the Golden Boot back."

Arkansas players were sad to see the pair, who had combined for 64 starts at Arkansas (34 by Foucha, 30 by Brooks), hit the portal.

"I mean it hurt me because I had been there with those guys for about three, four years," Arkansas defensive back Simeon Blair said. "That's almost my entire college time. ... I didn't want them to leave for sure because those were my guys, those were my friends. We built bonds.

"But also, Louisiana is where they're from. It could have been a dream of theirs to go back and play for their home town."

Added tight end Trey Knox, "Greg and I came in the same class, so we spent a lot of time together, on and off the field and competing against each other and stuff. It was a dream for them, to play for their home town school, so I really can't be mad at them."

Brooks and Foucha both had interceptions against Penn State in their final game as Razorbacks.

McGlothern, called "Nudie" by his teammates, has been a mainstay in a beleaguered secondary with starts in all nine games and his first touchdown allowed last week. He leads Arkansas with three interceptions and is seventh with 30 tackles.

Jackson has five starts and ranks third among linemen with 20 tackles and fourth on the team with 2.5 sacks.

Arkansas defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols put the situation into perspective for the whole quartet.

"I think for all four of those guys, it's always... when you when you switch to a different team, for whatever reason, you always want to go back and show, 'This was the best decision for me,'" Nichols said.

"So, you're going to go, and you're going to play the hardest game you can just to prove to everybody that you made the right decision and maybe even to prove to yourself. And so I think Landon and Nudie will both have that on their mind this week.

"As far as Joe and Greg go, I commend them on doing what's best for them. Obviously, they were two of our starters and very good players. My selfish side would want them to stay, especially being my brothers and the relationship we all have .... but at the same time they have to make the best decision for them. So I have no hurt, no love lost, anything for those guys."





Senior defensive back Joe Foucha has 20 tackles, an interception and 2 pass breakups in LSU’s last five games. Foucha transferred to LSU from Arkansas after the 2021 season and will face the Razorbacks today at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. (AP/Tyler Kaufman)





