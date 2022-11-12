CLASS 3A

FORDYCE 53, MANSFIELD 22

FORDYCE -- Taylor Poole accounted for three touchdowns to help lead Fordyce (7-4) in a rout of Mansfield (7-4).

Poole returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown, caught a 20-yard scoring pass from Jacramon Burks and had a rushing score, all in the first half as the Redbugs led 35-14 at halftime.

Jyrique Walker and Kristen Belin each had two rushing touchdowns for Fordyce. Walker scored from 60 and 50 yards out, while Belin had scoring runs of 10 and 30 yards.

Burks threw for a touchdown and ran for another score.