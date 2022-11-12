GAC CAPSULES

OUACHITA BAPTIST AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO OBU: FM-102.9, KARN (Little Rock), AM-1340/FM-97.9/FM-105.5 (KZNG, Hot Springs); Henderson State: Network1Sports (FM-KYXK, FM-KVRC, FM-KDEL)

INTERNET obutigers.com, hsusports.com

RECORDS Ouachita Baptist 10-0, 10-0; Henderson State 8-2, 8-2

COACHES Todd Knight (142-98 in 23rd season at Ouachita Baptist and 170-130-2 in 29 seasons overall); Scott Maxfield (125-61 in 17th season at Henderson State and 154-72 in 19 seasons overall)

SERIES OBU leads 45-43-6

LAST MEETING OBU got a 53-yard field goal from Gabe Goodman with 57 seconds left to beat Henderson State 31-28 on Nov. 13, 2021, in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY The first game in this long-standing rivalry took place in 1895, with OBU winning 8-0. The teams didn't play again until 1907 when Henderson State won 22-6. ... OBU Coach Todd Knight picked up his 170th career victory last week when the Tigers came back to beat Southeastern (Okla.) State 40-18. ... Henderson State and OBU are playing each other as ranked teams for the third consecutive year. Currently, the Reddies are No. 24 in the American Football Coaches Association top 25 while the Tigers are No. 4. ... The 606 yards Henderson State generated last week against Oklahoma Baptist was its most since putting up 634 yards against Arkansas Tech on Oct, 23, 2021. ... The 23 rushing touchdowns that Tigers running back T.J. Cole has scored is tied for second place all-time in a single season with teammate, Kendel Givens, who achieved the feat last season. The school record is 25, held by Brockton Brown in 2019. ... Reddies quarterback Andrew Edwards is fourth in the NCAA Division II in passing efficiency at 174.31 and fourth in the GAC in passing yards with 1,905. He also had 18 touchdowns against four interceptions. ... OBU receiver Connor Flannigan needs three touchdown catches to break the team record of 11.

ARKANSAS TECH AT HARDING

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO Arkansas Tech: KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville; Harding: KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com, hardingsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech 5-5, 5-5; Harding 8-2, 8-2

COACHES Kyle Shipp (11-20 in third season at Arkansas Tech and overall); Paul Simmons (49-13 in fifth season at Harding and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 31-27

LAST MEETING Harding scored 24 points in the second half to blow past Arkansas Tech 31-0 on Nov. 13, 2021, in Russellville.

NOTEWORTHY Harding has beaten Arkansas Tech five years in a row. The longest winning streak in the series for the Bisons is six, which occurred from 1973-1978. ... Arkansas Tech is aiming to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2017. ... The Bisons need to win this game in order to stay in position to potentially reach the NCAA Division II playoffs for a fifth consecutive season. The top seven teams from the Super Region 3 reach the postseason, and Harding is currently No. 8. But today, at least two teams ranked ahead of the Bisons will lose because they play each other, which greatly increases their chances of being included in the field. ... Wonder Boys quarterback Jack Grissom didn't start his first game until Oct. 1, but he's No. 10 in the conference in passing yards with 1,281. ... Harding is No. 1 in the country in third-down conversions with a 57.1% rate. ... There are four Bisons players among the top 25 in the league in rushing, led by Cole Keylon. His 623 yards is 11th best in the conference. ... Arkansas Tech's Victor Hill has 5.5 sacks, which is tied for second in the GAC with Harding's Nathaniel Wallace. The Bisons' Jay Marshall, Dre Hall and Gage Price each has 2.5 sacks apiece as well.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello

RADIO SAU: KVMH, FM-99.1, Magnolia; UAM: KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com, uamsports.com

RECORDS SAU 4-6, 4-6; UAM 3-7, 3-7

COACHES Brad Smiley (4-6 in first season at Southern Arkansas and overall); Hud Jackson (42-78 in 11th season at Arkansas-Monticello and overall)

SERIES SAU leads 58-37-1

LAST MEETING Demilon Brown passed for 463 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead UAM to a convincing 73-37 victory on Nov. 13, 2021, in Magnolia.

NOTEWORTHY This game, billed the Battle of the Timberlands, features the state's oldest rivalry between NCAA Division II teams, and it's tied for the seventh longest active streak. ... The teams have split the past four meetings. Prior to that, SAU had won seven games in a row against UAM, beginning with a 53-28 rout in 2011. ... Muleriders running back Jariq Scales needs 45 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for the season. His 95.5 yards per game on the ground is fourth in the GAC. O.B. Jones' 62.1 yards is No. 12. ... The Boll Weevils were 3-1 following an impressive 35-14 victory over Arkansas Tech on Sept. 24, but since then, UAM has lost six consecutive games. It's the longest such losing skid for the team since 2012. ... SAU has the conference's No. 2 offense, averaging 489.4 yards while UAM's defense allows 389.2 yards, good for sixth in the league. The Boll Weevils are No. 8 offensively (392.9 yds/game) and the Muleriders are ninth defensively (446.3 yds/game). ... The 87 tackles that Jacob Berry has amassed is fourth best in the conference. Katyron Allen, of UAM, has 74, which ranks No. 8. ... UAM has allowed the third-most sacks in the conference with 22.