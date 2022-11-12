Gamecocks soar in 2nd half to down short-handed Terps

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Aliyah Boston was solid as usual, and she's just one of the post players No. 1 South Carolina can send at an opponent in waves.

"We pass the bus test," Coach Dawn Staley said. "We do do that."

As impressive as the Gamecocks may look when they disembark at the arena, they're an even bigger challenge once they take the floor. Boston had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Zia Cooke added 18 points to lift the defending national champions to an 81-56 victory over No. 17 Maryland on Friday night.

Shortly after the Indiana Fever won the WNBA draft lottery -- with the 6-5 Boston expected to be the No. 1 pick -- the South Carolina star led her team to a fairly routine victory in its first real test of the season. The top-ranked Gamecocks held off a gritty Maryland team that was playing without its own potential lottery pick. Diamond Miller was out with a right knee injury.

Abby Meyers scored 21 points to lead Maryland (1-1), but aside from her ability to score from the midrange and beyond the arc, the undersized Terrapins had a tough time offensively. Perhaps no stat summed up this game better than the Gamecocks' 11-0 advantage in blocked shots. South Carolina also had a 40-20 edge in the paint and outrebounded Maryland 55-32.

"We're going to get better from this game," Meyers said. "It is November. We've got a long season ahead of us, and it's great experience for all of us."

South Carolina was playing its first of four consecutive road games, and this win makes it almost certain that a Nov. 20 clash at Stanford will be a 1 vs. 2 matchup.

Maryland packed its defense into the paint to deal with Boston, and the Terps were down just six at halftime, 32-26. The margin was still in single digits in the third before South Carolina (2-0) went on an 11-1 run to lead 56-39.

NO. 11 INDIANA 93,

UMASS LOWELL 37

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points, Sara Scalia added 15 points and No. 11 Indiana beat UMass Lowell for the fourth largest margin of victory in program history.

Indiana pulled away in the second quarter as UMass Lowell went nine-plus minutes without a field goal. The Hoosiers went on a 23-3 run during the drought and led 49-17 at halftime.

Lilly Meister had 10 points for Indiana (2-0).

Jaini Edmonds and Ella Ner each scored nine points for UMass Lowell (0-2).

NO. 13 VIRGINIA TECH 67,

BUCKNELL 41

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Elizabeth Kitley scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 13 Virginia Tech pulled away from Bucknell.

Cayla King, who had 33 points with a school-record nine three-pointers on opening night, and Kitley combined for eight points as the Hokies closed the half with a 9-2 run to open a 31-23 lead. Kitley had 12 points, but Virginia Tech (2-0) only shot 36%.

Cecelia Collins led the Bison (0-2) with 13 points.

NO. 15 OKLAHOMA 97, SMU 74

NORMAN, Okla. -- Madi Williams had 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists and No. 15 Oklahoma made 14 three-pointers in a victory over SMU.

Williams was 10 of 14 from the floor to reach 20-plus points for the 31st time in her career. Williams was one of six Sooners with at least two made three-pointers.

Aubrey Joens scored 13 points, Skylar Vann had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Nevaeh Tot had 12 points and seven assists for Oklahoma (2-0), which shot 52.3% overall. Joens made 3 three-pointers and went over 100 for her career.

Chantae Embry scored 20 points and Jasmine Smith added 19 points for SMU (1-1). Savannah Wilkinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 16 LSU 111,

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY 41

BATON ROUGE -- Alexis Morris scored 18 points, Angel Reese added 16 points and 15 rebounds as No. 16 LSU coasted to a win over Mississippi Valley State.

The Tigers opened the season with a school-record 125 points in a 75-point win, the second-largest margin of victory in school history. They followed that up with a 70-point win, shooting 53% with a 59-30 rebounding advantage.

LaDazhia Williams scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Tigers.

Kyriana Jones led the Delta Devils (0-2) with 11 points.

NO. 23 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 91,

LEHIGH 73

BROOKINGS, S.D. -- Myah Selland scored nine of 18 points in the pivotal second quarter and No. 23 South Dakota State rebounded from a season-opening loss to defeat Lehigh.

The game was even, except for the second quarter when the Jackrabbits (1-1) outscored the Mountain Hawks 29-14 by making 10 of 15 shots. Lehigh was 3 of 12 and trailed 49-32 at halftime.

Tori Nelson scored 16 points for South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits had a 43-27 advantage and were plus-10 on the offensive end.

Frannie Hottinger scored 25 points and Mackenzie Kramer had 21 for Lehigh (0-2).

VILLANOVA 69,

NO. 24 PRINCETON 59

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Maddy Siegrist scored five of her 32 points after reentering the game with four fouls and Villanova closed on a 12-0 run to upend No. 24 Princeton.

Siegrist was 12-of-17 shooting to pick up her 18th 30-point game and had 13 rebounds.

The Wildcats (2-0) were down 56-55 when Siegrist returned with 4:45 to go. Julia Cunningham's three-pointer with four minutes to play had Princeton on top 59-57 but that was it.

Cunningham had 18 points for Princeton (1-1) and Grace Stone had 17.

NO. 25 MICHIGAN 91,

ST. FRANCIS 36

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Emily Kiser scored 25 points, Laila Phelia added 21 points and No. 25 Michigan beat St. Francis (Pa.).

Michigan (2-0) scored the opening 12 points of the game and led 49-12 at halftime after forcing 20 turnovers and holding St. Francis (0-2) to 5-of-21 shooting. The Wolverines finished the game with 19 steals, helping to score 46 points off turnovers.