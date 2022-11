CLASS 3A

GREENLAND 20, FOUKE 0

FOUKE -- Tucker Meadors carried 21 times for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead Greenland (8-3) to a win over Fouke (5-5).

Seth Center gained 89 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries, and Max Meredith completed 3 of 7 pass attempts for 17 yards.