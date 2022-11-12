Hairy for a cause

It was about five years ago. I scratched the stubble of a beard I'd been trying to grow. The lady behind the checkout register smiled as she tallied my goods. I smiled back and nodded. She bagged everything and paused, her hands resting on the sack of items so I couldn't move it.

"Are you ... ?" she asked, still smiling.

"Am I ... ?" I responded, head tilted.

She looked both ways conspiratorially.

"Are you Chuck Norris?"

"Yes," I said.

I could hear my wife's eyes rolling.

"Are you really?" the lady asked sheepishly.

"No."

She sighed. "I bet you get asked that a million times."

"Never. But thank you."

My wife and I exited the store and I said, "Hear that? Chuck Norris. Action star, martial arts expert, all around cool guy."

My wife looked up from her phone and held it aloft. There was a photo of Chuck Norris. "He's almost 80 years old. You're not even 50. Not sure how you'd take that as a compliment."

She had a point. It was the first time I'd actually tried to grow a beard, and the gray that had come through made me look beyond my years. Some guys can grow beards in an instant and look like they've worn them their entire lives. Me? I look like a squirrel died on my face. I shaved it off when I got home.

I've gone a few days here and there without shaving. On a recent summertime Colorado trip, I didn't pack a razor and thought I'd just take that step out of my morning routine. The subsequent growth was uncomfortable, defeating my attempt to blend in in Colorado. Now, every time my face gets too shaggy, itchy, and otherwise old-looking, I'll take a blade to it.

Then Chris Collier, executive director of the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation, called.

I'm not a good joiner. Being a high school principal for almost 20 years does that to a man as every minute seems spoken for, but Chris is a good salesman. He wanted the all-boys school I captain in on the No Shave November prostate cancer awareness campaign.

How do you say no to that?

Prostate cancer has hit a number of our graduates and, undoubtedly, will reach into the futures of several of our current students. It made sense that an all-boys school would engage.

A few years ago, the boys came up with the idea of raising money week-by-week, and if each week's goal was hit, the male teachers could not shave. No big deal, I thought. Then they added the catch. At the end of November, they'd vote for which teacher had to keep his beard until Jan. 1. Each vote cost $1 and the money would be added to the overall fundraising effort Catholic High took on for the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Word leaked out of how much I hate wearing a beard and, apparently, I've made a few boys mad over the years. Those facts meant I'd be chosen to keep the beard, a distinction I've won three years in a row.

This year, Chris called and asked that we just make it official and that I join the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation's No-Shave Club. It's a gathering of 30 men who agree to raise money on behalf of the foundation, advertising their participation, obviously, by not shaving.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer worldwide, and 99 percent of its cases appear in men over 50. The good news is it has a high cure rate--98 percent--if detected early. The Prostate Cancer Foundation advocates for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests as an annual screen for the cancer. I've been getting them for the last few years at my annual checkup.

I talked to Chris shortly after the kickoff reception on Nov. 1, asking him about his work and the goals of the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation.

He replied, "We promote awareness, encourage timely detection, and support improved treatment and survivorship of prostate cancer in Arkansas. The numbers are going the wrong way: The American Cancer Society forecasts a 39 percent increase in new prostate cancer diagnoses in Arkansas year over year for 2022, with the death rate jumping by over 50 percent as well. Covid hasn't helped as many men hesitated to go to a physician--if not altogether stopped going--during the pandemic. The result has been more men getting diagnosed and many of them receiving late-stage diagnoses as a result of not being screened."

He added, "The No-Shave November Club helps raise awareness as it is a conversation starter when people ask a member why a participant is not shaving, leading to heightened awareness of prostate cancer. Of course, it helps raise funds to provide services--all of which we provide free of charge to everyone. All funds stay in Arkansas."

"You look like old Luke Skywalker," a kid told me in the middle of last year's campaign.

"I like Luke Skywalker," I retorted. "He was a hero when I was a kid."

"I bet," the student nodded. "He was young back then, too."

Back then. That stung.

No man will ever get his youth back, regardless how hard he tries. But preparing for a vibrant future includes a focus on health in the present.

Even Chuck Norris would agree.

To contribute to the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation's No-Shave November drive, please visit arprostatecancer.networkforgood.com.

