DEAR HELOISE: My mother, a Texan born in 1918, first put me onto Hints from Heloise from your mother when I was a young woman, and I've been reading Heloise's columns and books ever since.

In the last few years, I've encountered a common problem that probably drives other people crazy, too: care labels printed in white ink inside the backs of dark-colored T-shirts and other garments. Even when these garments are laundered in cold water and dried on "low," these labels wear off long before the garment does. Then, it's impossible to decide whether to wash the garment with "darks" or "lights," or in "warm" or "cold" water.

I understand why manufacturers and some wearers prefer not to have tags in the seams, but surely, they could find a way to attach or print a label that lasts the life of the garment. My husband and I use the best magnifying glass we have to try to read what's left of a label if possible, and then find an inconspicuous place on the collar or hem of the garment to mark "C" or "W" to indicate wash temperature (cold or warm) and then "L," "W," or "LD" to indicate its drying process (low, warm or line dry). The problem is that few laundry-marking pens generally come in black.

I hope this comes to the attention of some manufacturers. Thanks for making our lives easier for so many years.

-- Cynthia E. Lyle,

San Antonio

DEAR HELOISE: I read the letter about car repair shops ripping off women, but they will also try that with men. I got an estimate once for $2,200 for a catalytic converter because my check engine light was on.

I do know cars a little bit, and I thought that sounded completely wrong. After going to another mechanic, it turned out to be an EGR valve, and it cost me a $175 for the repair.

-- Gregg Kreamer,

Fort Dodge, Iowa

DEAR HELOISE: I used to laugh at my mother for doing this, and now I do the same: When you finish a box of cereal, take the bag that the cereal came in, shake out the cereal crumbs and use it to wrap and store meat or chicken. Then, just throw it in the freezer.

Also, I use the plastic bags that some pastas come in, like egg noodles, for the same. I store ground beef and chicken breasts in them -- easy to squeeze the air out, fold and wrap. Thanks, Mom!

-- Valerie Andrukiewicz,

Plainville, Conn.

DEAR HELOISE: After many, many years of using a spoon to clean seeds from cantaloupe (or other similar melons), I started using an ice cream scooper for this task. Works fantastic.

-- Dick House,

Pinellas Park, Fla.

