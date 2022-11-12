Hogs locked in, lock up Rams





FAYETTEVILLE -- The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks' defense looked as if it was in late-season form Friday.

Behind one of the best defensive performances of the Eric Musselman era, the Razorbacks improved to 2-0 with a 74-48 victory over Fordham at Walton Arena. Arkansas forced the Rams into 30 turnovers, including 20 in the first half, resulting in 30 points for the Razorbacks.

According to HogStats.com, the 30 turnovers by Fordham were the most by an Arkansas opponent since Dec. 31, 2004, when Louisiana-Monroe also had 30. The Rams committed 10 in their season-opening win over Dartmouth on Monday.

"Defensively, I thought we were phenomenal. I don't use that word often," Musselman said. "I thought our defensive activity was phenomenal. I thought we played a great second half."

The Razorbacks had 13 steals, led by three apiece from guard Davonte Davis and forward Makhi Mitchell. Mitchell has six through two games.

Guards Anthony Black and Ricky Council recorded two steals apiece.

Perhaps at no other point in Musselman's tenure has Arkansas' defense been more suffocating than it was for a large stretch of the first half. And it happened after falling behind 7-2 less than three minutes into the game.

The Razorbacks held Fordham scoreless for an 8-minute, 15-second stretch as they went on an 11-0 run and grabbed a 13-7 lead. During that span, Arkansas forced the Rams to miss nine consecutive field goal attempts and commit seven turnovers.

Including a pair of missed free throws on one possession, Fordham had a stretch of 17 consecutive empty possessions.

Later, the Razorbacks went on a 12-0 run to extend their lead to 30-11. The Rams went 4:21 between field goals in that stretch, and it helped Arkansas take a 32-21 lead into halftime.

"I thought that's as good as we've played defensively," Musselman said. "They're a team that I think averaged close to 80 points last year. ... Our length is unique defensively.

"I still think we have to challenge some shots a little bit more than we did."

According to KenPom.com, a college basketball analytics website, the Razorbacks posted their sixth-best defensive efficiency rating (66.4) under Musselman. Limiting Fordham to 17-of-45 (37.8%) shooting and 4 of 17 from three-point range was essential.

Arkansas also kept the Rams' top offensive weapon in check. Guard Darius Quisenberry, a focal point in the scouting report who scored 20 points against Dartmouth, finished with 10 points on 2 of 8 from the floor and 1 of 4 on three-pointers.

Antrell Charlton, who made 2 of the Rams' first 3 shots, had 9 turnovers to go with 6 points on 3-of-10 shooting. Six Fordham players had at least two turnovers.

"For the first time, I feel like everybody was locked in as one," Council said. "We were all having fun playing defense. When the team has fun playing defense, it's going to be hard to stop.

"Like I keep saying, just listening to what Muss has to say, he has a lot of information. He's going to say the right thing. We all just have to lock into what he's saying."

Arkansas had a bit of a lapse defensively to end the first half. Fordham closed on a 10-2 run, then pulled within 32-24 early in the second half after a layup and free throw by former Georgia Tech forward Khalid Moore.

The Razorbacks responded with runs of 6-0 and 8-0 to regain control and take a 48-29 lead. Missouri transfer forward Trevon Brazile had four points in the first spurt and Council added a break-away dunk.

Black, Mitchell, Council and freshman Jordan Walsh contributed to the second run. Arkansas led by as many as 26 points on two occasions.

"We took a big step when it comes to defense today," Walsh said. "We exploited the weaknesses of the offense, we forced a lot of turnovers, and that was the whole game plan going in. This team, they're known to turn over the ball, but they're also known to steal the ball, too.

"As long as we take care of it and make them turn it over, the lead we have will keep extending."

Council, for the second consecutive game, led the Razorbacks offensively with 15 points. He also finished with a career-high seven assists and received praise for his play as the ball handler in Arkansas' ball-screen actions.

The Razorbacks placed three other players -- Walsh 12, Black 10 and Jalen Graham 10 -- in double figures. Walsh (21 minutes) and Graham (11) were both 5 of 7 from the floor.

Brazile finished with 8 points and 8 rebounds, and Mitchell added 8 points and 4 rebounds.

"We're a young team," Council said. "At the beginning, I felt like we were a little immature. And I feel like we're just really locking in early to what Muss is saying. Texas, we didn't play good at all, and we were locked in the next couple days after practice.

"North Dakota State, we were locked in. And then today, we made a big jump, especially on the defensive end."





Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 2-0; Fordham 1-1

STARS Ricky Council scored a team-high 15 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals win 37 minutes. Jordan Walsh added 12 points and 4 rebounds, and Anthony Black 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

KEY STAT Fordham committed 30 turnovers, which led to 30 Arkansas points.

UP NEXT Arkansas plays South Dakota State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Walton Arena.









Arkansas guard Anthony Black (right) and Fordham guard Darius Quisenberry try to control a loose ball Friday during the Razorbacks’ 74-48 victory over the Rams at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





