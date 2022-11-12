HSBK scores

High school basketball
Friday's scores
Boys
Bergman 84, Lead Hill 48
Berryville 59, Eureka Springs 44
Buffalo Island Central 63, Armorel 41
Concord 96, Calico Rock 69
Pangburn 61, White County Central 60
Shirley 79, Viola 45
Western Yell County 51, Mulberry 42
Girls
Bay 51, Harrisburg 20
Bergman 92, Lead Hill 45
Berryville 34, Eureka Springs 18
Conway 69, Conway Christian 23
Fayetteville 57, Jonesboro 50
Nashville 79, Little Rock Christian 39
Pangburn 64, White County Central 38
Little Rock Parkview 67, Valley Springs 53
Piggott 62, Blytheville 49
Shirley 58, Viola 54
Western Yell County 43, Mulberry 28