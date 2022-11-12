Sections
HSBK scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:57 a.m.

High school basketball

Friday's scores

Boys

Bergman 84, Lead Hill 48

Berryville 59, Eureka Springs 44

Buffalo Island Central 63, Armorel 41

Concord 96, Calico Rock 69

Pangburn 61, White County Central 60

Shirley 79, Viola 45

Western Yell County 51, Mulberry 42

Girls

Bay 51, Harrisburg 20

Bergman 92, Lead Hill 45

Berryville 34, Eureka Springs 18

Conway 69, Conway Christian 23

Fayetteville 57, Jonesboro 50

Nashville 79, Little Rock Christian 39

Pangburn 64, White County Central 38

Little Rock Parkview 67, Valley Springs 53

Piggott 62, Blytheville 49

Shirley 58, Viola 54

Western Yell County 43, Mulberry 28

