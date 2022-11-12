• Dan Casey, fire chief in New Melle, Mo., called it "a tragedy" but also "kind of a tragic love story" as a couple married for 63 years died together in a fire when the man refused to leave his wife as their home burned and the floor that was their escape route collapsed.

• Chrystal Slaughter of Austell, Ga., was sentenced to 9 years in prison and ordered to pay back $200,000 after using fraud victims' personal information for bank loans, lines of credit, a luxury vehicle and trips to such destinations as South Beach, Fla.

• Andrea Zaccardi of the Center for Biological Diversity said, "Without a helping hand, grizzly bears are likely to disappear from the Pacific Northwest," hailing a federal decision to resume studying whether the bears should be restored to the remote North Cascades mountains in Washington state.

• Harold Medina, police chief in Albuquerque, N.M., called it "a grim reminder that ... we have to find answers" as officers shot a man they say lunged at them with a knife, marking a record 17 police shootings in the city this year.

• Nicholas Bloed, a former Stockton, Calif., police sergeant, was charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and other crimes after allegations by multiple people spurred an internal affairs investigation, with his lawyer citing just "a horrible lapse of judgment" regarding consensual sexual activity.

• Kendall Morgan, a former undersheriff in LeFlore County, Okla., faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 after pleading guilty to a civil-rights violation for repeatedly striking a handcuffed inmate.

• Mason Herring, a Houston attorney, was released on $30,000 bond after being indicted on two felony counts in which he was accused of slipping a medicine used for abortions into his wife's drinks in hopes it would end her pregnancy, with the baby born prematurely but doing well.

• Richard Patton of Pueblo, Colo., was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation as requested by his public defender after being accused of inserting a USB thumb drive into a voting machine.

• Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, who easily won reelection to his U.S. House seat, announced he'll join the crowded field of candidates seeking to unseat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a quest to become the first Hispanic mayor of the nation's third-largest city.